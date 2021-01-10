The College Football Playoff National Championship will be Monday, January 11, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida between 13-0 Alabama and 7-0 Ohio State. On Sunday morning, Nick Saban along with Ohio State football coach Ryan Day addressed the media one-final time before the title game.

Injury Report ahead of Title Game

Nick Saban commented on Sunday morning’s news conference ahead of the championship game that junior receiver Jaylen Waddle would still be a game time decision and that pre-game warmups would determine the final call.

Saban also provide an update on freshman defensive back Malachi Moore, saying he was questionable for Monday’s game. Moore missed the SEC championship game with an undisclosed injury. Finally, Saban provided an update on defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, saying Ray had practiced this week and listed him as probable. Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said that Justin Fields has had a good week of practice.

Full Alabama Injury Report

LaBryan Ray - probable (elbow)

Landon Dickerson - out (knee)

Malachi Moore - questionable (shoulder)

Waddle - probable (ankle)

Trey Sanders - out (hip)

Game Details

1. Alabama vs. 3. Ohio State

Monday, January 11, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. CST

From Miami, Florida at Hard Rock Stadium

TV: ESPN

-7.5 Alabama

