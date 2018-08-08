Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-08 15:40:16 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Nick Saban addresses Jalen Hurts' comments and more

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider.com
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

PROMO: Get $99 gift certificate when you sign up for a new subscription

Subscribe to watch the press conference

Not yet a subscriber?

Free 30-day free trial subscription to BamaInsider.com!

Or

Get $99 gift certificate when you sign up for a new subscription

Scroll down to watch live stream (Around 5 p.m. CT or after)

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}