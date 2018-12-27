Jalen Hurts isn’t ready to release the next chapter of his storybook career just yet. Despite several rumors of his potential transfer from Alabama, the backup quarterback remained mum on the topic Thursday, calling the swirling gossip “assumptions.”

“I’ve never said anything beyond this point,” Hurts said. “Those have always kind of been assumptions, predictions or whatever. I haven’t spoken on that at all. I haven’t said anything about that.”

The truth is, Hurts hasn’t said much about anything this season. After losing the starting job to Tua Tagovailoa in September, the junior has taken a team-first approach, waiting patiently in the shadows for his name to be called. Through 11 games, he’s completed 74.6 of his passes for 755 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions. That includes a fourth-quarter comeback against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game where he completed 7 of 9 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 28 yards and the game-winning score on the ground.

Most expect Hurts to transfer following Alabama’s run in the College Football Playoff. After all, the dual-threat quarterback has a 26-2 record as a starter and has led the Crimson Tide to the national championship the past two seasons. After graduating earlier this month, he is free to play at the school of his choosing.

Graduate transfers quarterbacks have become a norm in college football. Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant has already announced he will play at Missouri next season, while Notre Dame backup Brandon Wimbush said he is leaving after the Fighting Irish’s run in the playoff.

Then again, Hurts has a history of straying from the typical path. After losing his starting job, he could have taken advantage of the NCAA’s new redshirt policy which allows players to play in up to four games while still maintaining their redshirt status. Instead, Hurts elected not to quit on his team, a decision that ultimately proved essential in Alabama’s comeback victory in the SEC Championship Game.

“I’ve been counted out,” Hurts said, according to AL.com. “I’m supposed to do this, and I’m supposed to do that. Even after the game last year, I was supposed to be gone. This year, I was supposed to redshirt and all those things. I’m here. I’m here for this team and that’s what’s most important to me. Being available and being ready to work for my guys.”

That selfless approach hasn’t gone unnoticed by Alabama fans. Hurts has experienced several loud ovations upon replacing Tagovailoa late in games this season. He received an even bigger cheer while walking taking the stage to receive his diploma earlier this month.

“I got a lot of love for this university,” Hurts said. “Them showing the love that they gave to me, them showing the support, it means a lot to me and it means a lot to my family.”

Right now, Hurts says his focus remains solely on No. 1 Alabama and its matchup against No. 4 Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide will play the Sooners on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

"For me, all I can do is prepare as if I’m a starter and be ready if my opportunity comes and watch it unfold,” Hurts said.