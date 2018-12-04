Trending: Alabama Crimson Tide Football latest news and nuggets
The Latest
* 1:42 p.m.
Alabama co-offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and Brent Key made visits to Florida. Find out who they are recruiting here.
An Ohio State commitment is getting an in-home visit from Alabama. More here
* ICYMI from Monday
Monday recruiting recap, tracking Nick Saban
* 1:00 p.m.
Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley wins the Broyles Award. Read more | What we know about Locksley and Maryland
* 12:00 p.m.
Alabama co-defensive coordinator Pete Golding reportedly turns down two different offers to stay at Alabama | More on Golding
* 11:00 a.m.
BONE: Antonio Alfano is a five-star | Read more
* 10:00 a.m.
Alabama led the conference with 12 representatives in the All-SEC Coaches’ team released Tuesday. Complete list of the All-SEC Coaches' team here
