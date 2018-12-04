Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-04 13:37:35 -0600') }} football Edit

Trending: Alabama Crimson Tide Football latest news and nuggets

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider.com
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Hello everyone, the following is only be for BamaInsider.com premium subscribers…

Think about it: What better time than now to sign up for an annual subscription?

- College football playoff coverage

- Insider team news (potential transfers)

- Assistant coaching changes

- National Signing Day is on December 19

- Get $99 in team gear when you sign up for an annual subscription!

The Latest 

* 1:42 p.m.

Alabama co-offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and Brent Key made visits to Florida. Find out who they are recruiting here.

An Ohio State commitment is getting an in-home visit from Alabama. More here

* ICYMI from Monday

Monday recruiting recap, tracking Nick Saban

* 1:00 p.m.

Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley wins the Broyles Award. Read more | What we know about Locksley and Maryland

* 12:00 p.m.

Alabama co-defensive coordinator Pete Golding reportedly turns down two different offers to stay at Alabama | More on Golding

* 11:00 a.m.

BONE: Antonio Alfano is a five-star | Read more

* 10:00 a.m.

Alabama led the conference with 12 representatives in the All-SEC Coaches’ team released Tuesday. Complete list of the All-SEC Coaches' team here

Become an annual subscriber

{{ article.author_name }}