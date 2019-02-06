The University of Alabama completed its 2019 recruiting class (No. 2 overall) on Wednesday. It was one of Nick Saban's best jobs in his tenure in Tuscaloosa especially after all the coaching changes in the last two years. The Crimson Tide is already off to a hot start in 2020 with 10 commitments and currently ranked as the top class in the country.

So what are the top positions of need for Alabama in next year's recruiting class? Alabama met several key positions of need in 2019 especially at defensive tackle, offensive tackle and defensive back.

The most important positions of need in 2020?

Wide receiver

Running back

Tight end

Outside linebacker

Take a look at several of the Crimson Tide's top targets in the 2020 recruiting class!