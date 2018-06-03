On Day two, all quarterbacks including the college counselors competed in pro-day, which is quarterbacks going down the length of the field throwing 20 balls to receivers. Jalen looked very nice during the event and wowed the crowd and coaches with some very accurate deep balls. That was really the best we’ve seen of Hurts over the first two days and it was really impressive.

Tua went last and as you would expect he was very consistent, quick release, read through progression well, and has that beautiful throwing motion using his very strong lower body.