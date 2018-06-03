Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-03 04:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa compete at Elite 11

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider.com
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Free 30-day free trial subscription to BamaInsider.com!

ICYMI: Day Two Elite 11 Recap

On Day two, all quarterbacks including the college counselors competed in pro-day, which is quarterbacks going down the length of the field throwing 20 balls to receivers. Jalen looked very nice during the event and wowed the crowd and coaches with some very accurate deep balls. That was really the best we’ve seen of Hurts over the first two days and it was really impressive.

Tua went last and as you would expect he was very consistent, quick release, read through progression well, and has that beautiful throwing motion using his very strong lower body.

Related Coverage

Paul Tyson really excited about the Class of 2019

Tua Tagovailoa talks younger brother at Elite 11

Taulia Tagovailoa talks recruitment at Elite 11

Talk with thousands of Alabama fans inside the Talk of Champions Forum

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}