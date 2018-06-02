WATCH: Paul Tyson really excited about Alabama's recruiting class
Redondo Beach, California - Day two of the Elite 11 featured Alabama quarterback commitments Paul Tyson and Taulia Tagovailoa competing in a pro-day event. Each quarterback has 20-throws down the length of the field and is judged on their ball placement. Each quarterback looked very poised throughout the events, Tagovailoa has very good accuracy and really gets the football out quickly with a strong sense of urgency.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news