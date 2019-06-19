News More News
Watch: First look at Alabama basketball under Nate Oats

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
The BamaInsider.com staff was able to watch an hour of Alabama's skill session today. Above are the highlights. More to come including a video interview with head basketball coach Nate Oats.

Just In: Alabama 'optimistic' of Jahvon Quinerly's eligibility next season

(Quinnerly does not have a number in the video highlights, just an Alabama basketball shirt)

Note: Kira Lewis was not at the skill session and James Bolden along with James Rojas are not on campus yet.

0 — Javian Davis-Flemming

1 — Herbert Jones

2 — Kira Lewis Jr.

3 — Alex Reese

4 — Juwan Gary

5 — Jaden Shackelford

11 — James Bolden

12 — Jaylen Forbes

13 — Jahvon Quinnerly

15 — Tyler Barnes

21 — Britton Johnson

23 — John Petty Jr.

30 — Galin Smith

33 — James Rojas

35 — Raymond Hawkins

Nate Oats talks summer progress of basketball team 

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats is optimistic transfer point guard Jahvon Quinerly will be able to play for the Crimson Tide next season.

Quinerly, a former five-star recruit, spent his freshman year at Villanova last season after decommitting from Arizona following an FBI probe into college basketball which involved Arizona assistant Emanuel "Book" Richardson. Quinerly and his family were wrongfully accused of taking money from Richardson during the recruiting process but were later cleared of such charges, allowing him to play last season. After joining Alabama earlier this month, the star point guard is in the process of filing for a hardship waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility.

{{ article.author_name }}