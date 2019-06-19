TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats is optimistic transfer point guard Jahvon Quinerly will be able to play for the Crimson Tide next season.

Quinerly, a former five-star recruit, spent his freshman year at Villanova last season after decommitting from Arizona following an FBI probe into college basketball which involved Arizona assistant Emanuel "Book" Richardson. Quinerly and his family were wrongfully accused of taking money from Richardson during the recruiting process but were later cleared of such charges, allowing him to play last season. After joining Alabama earlier this month, the star point guard is in the process of filing for a hardship waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility.

Quinerly was participating with the rest of the team during Alabama’s skill session Wednesday. Following the workout, Oats told reporters that a hardship waiver had not yet been filed but that compliance director Matt Self and the rest of Alabama’s compliance team were in the process of organizing a claim.

“They’re still gathering all the information that they feel that they need,” Oats said. “Quinerly’s parents are here this weekend. I know (Alabama’s compliance department) met with them when they were here. It would be great to get him just because we like to play with multiple guards.

"Having him and Kira (Lewis Jr.) together would be great. They can both pass, dribble and shoot… Hopefully we can get him this year. If not, I think he’s got a great mindset either way. If so, great I can play. If not, we’re going to get a lot better in the year we’re going to have to sit out. So his mindset is great either way. Hopefully, we get the waiver though.”