The BamaInsider.com staff was able to watch an hour of Alabama's skill session today. Above are the highlights. More to come including a video interview with head basketball coach Nate Oats.

(Quinnerly does not have a number in the video highlights, just an Alabama basketball shirt)

Note: Kira Lewis was not at the skill session and James Bolden along with James Rojas are not on campus yet.

0 — Javian Davis-Flemming

1 — Herbert Jones

2 — Kira Lewis Jr.

3 — Alex Reese

4 — Juwan Gary

5 — Jaden Shackelford

11 — James Bolden

12 — Jaylen Forbes

13 — Jahvon Quinnerly

15 — Tyler Barnes

21 — Britton Johnson

23 — John Petty Jr.

30 — Galin Smith

33 — James Rojas

35 — Raymond Hawkins