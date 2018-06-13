Alabama has landed 14 commitments from the DMV area (D.C., Maryland, and Virginia) since the 2010 season. This year, Alabama already has commitments from DeMarrco Hellams and Shane Lee, two of the DMV’s top targets, each recruited by Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley.

Adam Friedman of Rivals.com who covers the DMV area talked about the success of Alabama recruiting an area that is blanketed by top programs yearly.

“It has been pretty incredible how well Alabama has been able to recruit the DMV area,” Said Friedman.

“Every year since 2010 with the exception of 2017, Alabama has landed at least one prospect from the area and Alabama has always had someone on staff with roots to the DMV.”

Alabama has pumped back talent into the DMV sending eight former players (four and four) to the Baltimore Ravens and to the Washington Redskins including three first-round draft picks: Marlon Humphrey was taken by the Ravens No. 16 overall in 2017, Jonathan Allen was taken No. 17 overall by the Redskins, and in 2018 Da’Ron Payne was drafted No. 13 overall by the Redskins.