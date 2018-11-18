Free 30-Days | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram | Contact

Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com will host his live Sunday night call-in show at 8:30 p.m. CT. On the show, Henderson will recap the Citadel game, provide offensive and defensive grades from PFF, discuss Tua Tagovailoa breaking the all-time passing touchdown mark at Alabama, look at the CFB Playoff picture, and take an early look at Auburn.

Feel free to call into the show at 205-686-3604