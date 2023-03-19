BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It took more than 50 minutes of basketball, but Brandon Miller finally began to look like his old self during this year’s NCAA Tournament.

After being held scoreless during top-seeded Alabama’s first-round win over No. 16 seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, the SEC Player of the Year led the Crimson Tide into the Sweet 16, recording 19 points and seven rebounds in a 73-51 victory over No. 8 seed Maryland on Saturday night inside Legacy Arena.

Miller missed his first three shots Saturday and didn’t make his first field goal of the tournament until 6:44 remaining in the first half. The five-star freshman came into the game battling a lingering groin injury he suffered during last weekend’s SEC Tournament and played a season-low 19 minutes during the tournament opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday.

While multiple reports placed him at roughly 80% health heading into Satuday’s matchup, Miller downplayed the injury following the game.

“I’m 100%,” Miller said. “It’s just a preparation. Me and [team trainer] Clarke [Holter] prepped for this game physical wise. That’s the biggest thing, just preparation coming into the game.”

Alabama head coach Nate Oats said his star forward was dealing with a little more than he’s willing to admit.

“I saw him kind of wince early. He didn’t have the pop. … He definitely wasn’t 100%. He’s going to tell you he’s 100%. He’s a tough kid. He’s going to play through some stuff and not let people on as to how much he’s hurt. Him and Clarke spent a lot of time together over the last 48 hours.

“Give him a lot of credit. He was going to go. There was no question ever about whether he was going to go or not.”

Miller saw the court for 34 minutes Saturday, a little over his season average of 32.7. Despite leading Alabama in scoring, he struggled to find his shot at time, shooting 5 of 17 from the floor and 2 of 6 from deep.

Whatever percentage Miller was playing, it was enough to make a difference for his team.

He’s biggest moment of the game came during a second-half sequence that saw him swat away a layup attempt from Maryland’s Jahmir Young before nailing a transition 3 on the other end. The two plays created a 5-point swing that allowed Alabama to take a 40-30 lead with 15:28 to play.