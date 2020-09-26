Here are four players (and) one coach that we have under the microscope going into week one against Missouri

Mac Jones - Quarterback

It’s time to see the 2020 version of Alabama quarterback Mac Jones who enters his redshirt junior season after throwing for 1,626-yards with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions in 2019. How will Jones command the loaded Alabama offense, how has Jones’ passing game evolved year over year, and does he have what it takes to be “The guy” at the helm this season? These are questions that are in the back of our mind and while they might not be answered in week one, these questions might be answered entering week five as Alabama’s first four opponents include: Missouri, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Georgia.

Pete Golding - Defensive coordinator

Last season, when things went bad the finger was directly pointed at Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding. The Crimson Tide allowed 46 points in a home loss to LSU and 48 points in an away loss to Auburn last year. Two losses that still sting Alabama fans today. Questions that everyone wants to know include: Was Dylan Moses not playing last season because of an ACL the real reason Alabama’s defense was ineffective at times, can Alabama formulate a pass rush, and can this defense win football games? If Missouri scores even two touchdowns in the opener, fans are going to get agitated quickly. The expectations for the Alabama defense are simply greatness, it all starts tonight.

William Anderson - Outside linebacker

Is the true freshman at the outside linebacker really that good? Anderson out of Hampton, Georgia is a 6-foot-4, 235-pound pass rusher that earned the unofficial award as Top Freshman post-fall training camp. Anderson from what we gather has been very disruptive at practice going against the Alabama first-team offense and everyone that wears Crimson and White is salivating to see him come off the ball during that first defensive snap.

Bryce Young - Quarterback

If starter Mac Jones struggles even an ounce, fans are going to be pressing for Five-star freshman Bryce Young to enter the game. The 6-foot-0, 194 pound California product was an absolute magician at times at the prep level finishing his high school career with 13,000 passing yards and 152 passing touchdowns. Young has that innate ability to make plays, that wow factor, and when he gets onto the field against Missouri, expect those ESPN TV ratings to double quickly.

Will Reichard - Kicker

The Alabama kicking game seems to frustrate Alabama fans yearly and all eyes will be on sophomore kicker Will Reichard out of Hoover, Alabama who played in five games as a freshman last season before suffering a hip injury. Reichard was 4-7 last year on field goals with a longest of 49-yards out. Nick Saban commented that Reichard was 4-5 during Alabama’s second scrimmage missing from 55+. Any ball kicked tonight by Reichard will have fans talking.