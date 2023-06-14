Less than 24 hours after hiring Rob Vaughn as its next baseball coach, Alabama's Colby Shelton and Bryce Eblin entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, Tide Illustrated has learned.

Shelton was named a Freshman All-American by the Collegiate Baseball News and a Second-Team Freshman All-American by the NCBWA after a season where he hit .300 along with 61 hits, 25 home runs and 51 RBIs. The Lithia, Florida native brought his game to another level during Alabama's postseason run tallying five RBIs and three home runs in the final three games of the season.

Eblin missed nearly a month of action due to an injury after exiting Game 1 against Columbia on March 10. He would return in a limited capacity on April 1 but only saw 49 at-bats during the final two months of the 2023 campaign. The Greenwood, Indiana native hit .268 with two home runs and eight RBIs.

This story will be updated