TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama was back indoors Tuesday as it continued preparations for Saturday’s SEC Championship Game against Georgia inside of Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Players were dressed in full pads for the workout. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Terrell Lewis (ACL) was back a practice for a second straight day but stood off to the side when the rest of the outside linebackers worked on coverage drills. Lewis was in a red jersey and took part in footwork drills early in the period.

It’s unclear whether or not Lewis will be able to play on Saturday, but his presence at practice has come as a surprise to many Alabama players.

“It was a shock for me because I ain’t know,” defensive lineman Quinnen Williams said. “But just seeing how hard he worked all season, seeing how much passion he played with, not played with but how much passion he had on the sideline. It’s just great to see him back on his feet in general. If he plays this week, if he plays this year or not, just to see a player like that, a physical player, a dynamic player like that, back on his feet after an ACL surgery. So it was just amazing to see him out there.”



— Anfernee Jennings led the outside linebackers followed by Christian Miller, Jamey Mosley, Lewis, Ben Davis, Eyabi Anoma, Cameron Latu and Jarez Parks.



— Alabama’s secondary worked out of its nickel package with Saivion Smith and Patrick Surtain II as the cornerbacks and Shyheim Carter at Star. Deionte Thompson and Xavier McKinney were the two safeties, while Dylan Moses and Mack Wilson were the two linebackers.



