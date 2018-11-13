TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama moved indoors Tuesday as it began preparations for Saturday’s game against The Citadel. Players were dressed in full pads for the workout. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Tua Tagovailoa (knee) and Jalen Hurts (ankle) were both participating in drills with the quarterbacks. Tagovailoa continued to wear a brace on his right knee but was moving well and took part in footwork drills. Hurts did not do much during footwork drills and was wearing Spats over both his cleats.

“Whatever the guys can do, we’re going to have them do and get as many reps for them as we can,” head coach Nick Saban said when asked about the two quarterbacks Monday. “As a coach, it’s a little difficult sometimes to manage guys that are injured because regardless of what the medical circumstance is, the player has to be confident that he can do to go out there and do his job well. And that’s something that we can only evaluate as we go through the week’s practice.”

— Hurts stood to the side and lightly mimicked the other quarterbacks as they went through footwork drills. He was able to drop back a little during throws to the receivers but didn’t show much movement during the viewing period.

— During footwork drills, quarterback coach Dan Enos would hit the quarterbacks with a foam rod to try to knock them off balance.

— Head strength coach Scott Cochran was working with Josh Jacobs during running back drills. Jacobs appeared to be stretching out a cramp. He returned to the unit with a wrap on his left calf but was able to participate in drills.

