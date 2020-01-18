Honolulu, Hawaii -- On Saturday, members of the media spoke with Tua Tagovailoa to get his thoughts on the Polynesian Bowl as well as a quick take on the upcoming NFL Draft. Tagovailoa who recently declared for the NFL draft said that he will be attending the upcoming NFL Draft in person and said he's feeling good.

In a recent NFL mock draft conducted by Yahoo! Sports, Tagovailoa is projected to go number six overall to the Los Angeles Chargers.

