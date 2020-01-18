News More News
football

Tua Tagovailoa says he's feeling good and will attend NFL Draft in person

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
Managing Editor
@Rivals_Kyle
Kyle Henderson

Honolulu, Hawaii -- On Saturday, members of the media spoke with Tua Tagovailoa to get his thoughts on the Polynesian Bowl as well as a quick take on the upcoming NFL Draft. Tagovailoa who recently declared for the NFL draft said that he will be attending the upcoming NFL Draft in person and said he's feeling good.

In a recent NFL mock draft conducted by Yahoo! Sports, Tagovailoa is projected to go number six overall to the Los Angeles Chargers.

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket  

Tua Tagovailoa | Woody Womack of Rivals.com
