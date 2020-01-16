News More News
Projecting Alabama's 2020 depth chart following NFL Draft departures

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama's roster should fluctuate over the next few weeks, but following a slew of announced comings and goings, the Crimson Tide should have a solid feel for what its team will look like next season. With that in mind, we’ve put together our first projected depth chart of the year.

Note: Players are listed under their projected class status for next season. Only players who have signed their letters of intent to Alabama were included in this depth chart.

Alabama Crimson Tide receivers DeVonta Smith (6), Jaylen Waddle (17), and John Metchie III (8) celebrate in the end zone. Photo | Getty Images
QB 

Mac Jones, R-Jr

Bryce Young, Fr

Taulia Tagovailoa, So

Paul Tyson, R-Fr

Outlook: Life without Tua Tagovailoa begins now for Alabama. While Bryce Young brings plenty of excitement to Tuscaloosa, Ala., the five-star freshman will have to earn his way above Mac Jones, who completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 1,503 yards and 14 touchdowns with three interceptions while making four starts this past season. Taulia Tagovailoa and Paul Tyson could also enter the mix if they put up strong performances in the spring. After a year off of quarterback competitions, Alabama should be in for an entertaining one this year.

RB

