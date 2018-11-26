TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Things are pretty sweet for Tua Tagovailoa these days. The Alabama quarterback earned SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors Monday after he combined for 350 total yards and six touchdowns against Auburn over the weekend. He’s the favorite to win this year’s Heisman Trophy and easily the most talked about player in college football. Although, the thing that truly has Tagovailoa giddy is the embarrassment of riches he has to work with every weekend.

“I’m like a kid in a candy shop. It’s awesome,” Tagovailoa said. “I can go to the right, I can get a Snickers bar if I wanted to. I can go to the left, I get some Skittles. It’s really fun for me as a quarterback to be behind some first-round draft picks.”