Tua Tagovailoa on Alabama's offense: 'I’m like a kid in a candy shop'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Things are pretty sweet for Tua Tagovailoa these days. The Alabama quarterback earned SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors Monday after he combined for 350 total yards and six touchdowns against Auburn over the weekend. He’s the favorite to win this year’s Heisman Trophy and easily the most talked about player in college football. Although, the thing that truly has Tagovailoa giddy is the embarrassment of riches he has to work with every weekend.
“I’m like a kid in a candy shop. It’s awesome,” Tagovailoa said. “I can go to the right, I can get a Snickers bar if I wanted to. I can go to the left, I get some Skittles. It’s really fun for me as a quarterback to be behind some first-round draft picks.”
This season, Tagovailoa has no shortage of mouth-watering options. Jerry Jeudy leads the SEC with 11 receiving touchdowns and is second in the conference with 1,079 yards through the air. Alabama also has three other receivers who all rank in the top three in the conference in passer rating when targeted, including DeVonta Smith (153.0), Henry Ruggs III (153.0) and Jaylen Waddle (149.3). Tight end Irv Smith Jr., who was a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award, isn’t a shabby option either.
When Tagovailoa hands the ball off, it’s generally to either a pair of five-stars in Damien Harris and Najee Harris or a human bowling ball in Josh Jacobs. The trio of backs has combined for 1,795 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. They also have the ability to catch out of the backfield, as evidenced by Jacobs’ 33-yard touchdown reception against Auburn.