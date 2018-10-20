KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the second time in two weeks, Alabama held its breath as its star quarterback was slow to return to his feet. Tua Tagovailoa was leveled by Tennessee linebacker Daniel Bituli shortly after unleashing a 41-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III in the third quarter of Saturday’s 58-21 win.

After a few tense moments, Tagovailoa was helped up by running back Damien Harris and offensive lineman Jonah Williams before jogging away under his own power. The sophomore quarterback didn’t return to the game following the play. However, head coach Nick Saban called Tagovailoa “fine," stating he could have gone back in.

“Well I don’t just lay on the ground to lay on the ground,” Tagovailoa said with a smile. “I feel something, and I just want to make sure I’m good before getting up and going to the sidelines. I think he stepped on my leg, and then my knee kind of just buckled. That was it. Other than that I was fine."

Tagovailoa left last week’s game against Missouri after sliding on a quarterback scramble. He sprained his right knee against Arkansas earlier this month and has been playing the past two games with a brace.

None of that seemed to affect him Saturday as he completed 19 of 29 passes for 306 yards and four touchdowns without throwing an interception. The 300-yard performance was Tagovailoa’s third through eight games this season, tying the school record for most in a season.

Continue reading