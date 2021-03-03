Alabama running back Trey Sanders rushed for 140-yards off 30 carries during the 2020 season before suffering a season ending hip injury in a car accident. Over the last two seasons, Sanders has dealt with two season ending injuries that have kept the Rivals.com Five-star from seeing the field, but recent updates from the University of Alabama show that Sanders is progressing towards a healthy return in 2021.

