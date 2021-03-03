 Alabama Crimson Tide football news
Trey Sanders working to get healthy for 2021 season

Alabama running back Trey Sanders rushed for 140-yards off 30 carries during the 2020 season before suffering a season ending hip injury in a car accident. Over the last two seasons, Sanders has dealt with two season ending injuries that have kept the Rivals.com Five-star from seeing the field, but recent updates from the University of Alabama show that Sanders is progressing towards a healthy return in 2021.

Trey Sanders suffered a season ending injury in November of 2020 | Photo Credit: Instagram
Trey Sanders shown reuniting with his teammates after the car accident | Photo Credit: Instagram
Dr. Matt Rhea from the University of Alabama shares a photo of Trey Sanders working out (February of 2021) Photo Credit: Dr. Matt Rhea (twitter)
