Thursday, Alabama receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III will finally get their chance to show off in front of NFL teams at the combine. Both players are already viewed as first-round talents, but a good workout Thursday could determine if either one becomes the first receiver taken in the 2020 NFL Draft. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be on-site as well, but he will not work out in front of teams as he has yet to be cleared for football activities.

BamaInsider will update this page throughout the day to show how each player performed and what it means moving forward.