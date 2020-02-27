Terrell Lewis chuckled a bit before settling on a tough decision. The former Alabama pass rusher participated in interviews Thursday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, and for the most part, he handled the event’s hype with the same ease he pushed aside opposing offensive lineman last season.

However, there was one question that drew a pause from the outside linebacker: “Who’s the best teammate you’ve seen at Alabama?”



“Out of my whole career?” Lewis questioned when asked by NBC Sports Network. “I’ll say, because there’s so many to choose from, right now, the person who always has an impression is probably the young cat, Jaylen Waddle.”

The response came as somewhat of a surprise considering Lewis is joined in Indianapolis by nine other Alabama teammates who are all candidates to be selected in this year’s NFL Draft. Most would have expected Lewis to go with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is projected as a top-five pick. Other likely choices included receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, who could both be selected in the top 15.

Instead, the linebacker went with Waddle, who is entering his junior year at Alabama after finishing fourth on the team with 560 yards and six touchdowns on 33 receptions last season.

“He’s a dog,” Lewis said. "He got that dog mentality as a receiver, and he’s one of those guys where ‘If I get the ball, you never know what may happen. I might score.’ He’s a game-changer."

Waddle is arguably the fastest returning player in college football. During his first two seasons at Alabama, the former five-star recruit raced neck and neck with teammate Henry Ruggs III, who is attempting to break the NFL Combine record for the 40-yard dash later on Thursday.

Waddle’s reported sub 4.3 speed not only served as a weapon on offense but also on special teams where he led the nation averaging 24.35 yards per punt return, including a 77-yard touchdown against LSU.

The dynamic playmaker previewed his potential impact for Alabama during last year’s Iron Bowl where he recorded 230 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns — three coming through the air and one resulting from a 98-yard kickoff return.

After starting just four games over his first two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Waddle will take on a first-team role this season following the departures of Jeudy and Ruggs. Fortunately for Alabama, he will be joined by senior DeVonta Smith, who led the team with 1,256 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns through the air last season.

The Crimson Tide also returns several potential breakout players in John Metchie III, Slade Bolden and Tyrell Shavers as well as three incoming freshmen in Javon Baker, Thaiu Jones-Bell and Traeshon Holden

“We feel good about Smitty and Jaylen Waddle coming back,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said on National Signing Day. "We feel like we have a couple young guys that will develop into guys that will play. But we also feel really good about the two guys we got. We’ve had other guys play at that position as freshmen. If those guys can develop quick enough maybe they can contribute next year as well.”