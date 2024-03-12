Welcome to Tournament Tuesday, a weekly look at where Alabama basketball stands in the NCAA tournament picture. Each week, Tide Illustrated will be breaking down the Crimson Tide’s resume while looking at where it is projected in this year’s 68-team bracket.

Nate Oats doesn’t lose in Nashville. Since taking over Alabama basketball in 2019, the head coach sports a 10-0 record in the Music City. Six of those wins occurred during SEC Tournament title runs in 2021 and 2023, while the remaining four came in road games against Vanderbilt.

Oats and No. 19 Alabama will hope that trend continues this week as the Crimson Tide heads to Bridgestone Arena as the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament.

Alabama stumbled through the end of its regular-season schedule but enters tournament play coming off a 92-88 overtime victory against Arkansas. That win saw the Tide overcome a 15-point deficit while snapping a two-game losing streak.

More important than the recent momentum, the win over Arkansas allowed Alabama to clinch a top-four seed, giving the Tide a double-bye and some much-needed rest heading into the tournament. Alabama won’t play until the quarterfinal round on Friday, which could give starting guard Rylan Griffen time to return from a calf injury that kept him out over the weekend.

Alabama is currently projected as a No. 4 seed in this year’s NCAA tournament. While a win in Nashville, should be good enough to secure that place, the Tide will be looking to improve its position by claiming its third conference title in four years.

With that said, here’s where Alabama currently sits in the NCAA Tournament picture.