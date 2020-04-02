The recruiting dead period was extended on Wednesday by the NCAA to May 31. It means there are no in-person evaluations, on-campus visits until at least June 1. Coaches will continue recruiting via phone calls, text messages, social media and video conferences. Recruits who were looking to take official/unofficial visits during the spring will have to wait until at least the summer. Several Alabama targets have trimmed their list of favorites in the last week.

Mims released his final 10 on Wednesday. The finalists: Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon and Tennessee. Southeast recruiting analyst Chad Simmons ranked the contenders for Mims with Alabama and Georgia occupying the top two spots. Mims will announce his decision on October 14 (birthday). The Contenders!

Goodwine has been considered an Alabama lean since he visited Tuscaloosa last summer. He released a top five on Wednesday: Alabama, LSU, Maryland, Penn State and Texas A&M. Schools like Georgia, Tennessee and Oklahoma were surprise omissions from Goodwine's list. Goodwine talks high interest in Alabama

The nation's top tight end released his top five schools on Saturday: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Ohio State and Tennessee. Wolfe has taken seven unofficial visits to Alabama and currently scheduled to return to Tuscaloosa on June 20 for an official visit. He also has an official visit scheduled to Ohio State on June 12. Wolfe a priority target for the Crimson Tide

Morris named his final five on Tuesday: Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and South Carolina. He spoke with Rivals about his top schools including the Crimson Tide. ALABAMA: "To start off, I watched Alabama my whole life. My parents are huge Alabama fans, so I grew up a big fan of Alabama football. I used to cry when Alabama would lose, so to have a chance to play there, it is like a dream come true. As a recruit, I learned how Alabama can make me better, I learned about their academics and I love the plan they have for their players." Morris talks finalists!

Jackson announced his top 13 schools on Wednesday: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Southern California, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Jackson attended Alabama's Junior Day on March 6. He says Alabama and Florida State are recruiting him the hardest. Jackson talks Alabama visit

Jackson continues to see his stock rise and in line for a future jump to four-stars. Jackson's offer list has exploded in the last few months including one from Alabama. The in-state athlete can play safety or linebacker at the next level. He released a top 10 last Thursday: Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, LSU, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas A&M . ALABAMA: "I love the plan they have at Alabama. They showed a lot of love when I was there and their interest in me is really high. It is a winning program and it is a special school. Not many get the opportunity to play for a school like Alabama, so this offer was a big spark for me."

Jackson's recruitment has taken off!

McCree decommitted from Texas earlier this year. The Longhorns remain in his updated top 10 which was released on Saturday. The other contenders include Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue, TCU, Southern Cal and Washington. McCree missed his junior season as he recovered from a torn ACL.

Barnes is another in-state recruit who has seen his stock skyrocket the last few months. He collected an offer from Alabama in early March at Junior Day. He announced a top six earlier this week which included Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska and Tennessee. In-state DL target becoming hot commodity!

McCall is one of the top 2022 recruits in the country. He revealed a top two on Wednesday night of Alabama and Florida. He has taken multiple trips to both schools. He was in Tuscaloosa last summer and returned for Junior Day on February 1. “The weight room and the things they do with the program stood out," McCall told Rivals.com about his visit to Alabama. "They are going to help you out with speed and with power. I liked what I saw there a lot.”

Recent Alabama offers

#AGTG WOW!!😳 I’m blessed to say that I’ve received an offer from THE University of Alabama!#RollTide🐘 pic.twitter.com/QqVqE2U0yf — Landen King ¹³ (@Landen_King3) April 1, 2020

