Shambre Jackson, four-star defensive end from Boone High School in Orlando, was one of a few highly talented recruits in Tuscaloosa this past weekend for Junior Day. He was joined by his parents, Vincent and Karen, during the weekend experience at the Capstone.

Jackson put together an impressive junior campaign with 15 sacks and 40 tackles for loss. He has collected several scholarship offers including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.