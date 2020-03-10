New Alabama strength coaches a big plus for four-star DE
Shambre Jackson, four-star defensive end from Boone High School in Orlando, was one of a few highly talented recruits in Tuscaloosa this past weekend for Junior Day. He was joined by his parents, Vincent and Karen, during the weekend experience at the Capstone.
Jackson put together an impressive junior campaign with 15 sacks and 40 tackles for loss. He has collected several scholarship offers including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news