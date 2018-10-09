The University of Alabama is looking to add another running back to this class. Keilan Robinson is on the commitment list. He is more of a dynamic back who is a pace-changer much like Josh Jacobs in the Tide's offense. Alabama needs a bruiser who can also catch the ball out of the backfield. Former Crimson Tide commitment Trey Sanders remains high on the wish list.

There are several schools hoping to land the top running back in the country including Florida and Texas. Other running back options remain in the mix including Deondrick Glass, Tyrion Davis and Jerrion Ealy.