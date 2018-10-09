Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-09 16:37:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama recruiting: Top 5 offensive targets

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider.com
@AndrewJBone
Senior Recruting Analyst
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

Free 30-day free trial to BamaInsider.com

10 recruiting thoughts

Tjvo0llhvpfolfnrzlur
Five-star WR George Pickens is a top target for Alabama.
Rivals.com

The University of Alabama is looking to add another running back to this class. Keilan Robinson is on the commitment list. He is more of a dynamic back who is a pace-changer much like Josh Jacobs in the Tide's offense. Alabama needs a bruiser who can also catch the ball out of the backfield. Former Crimson Tide commitment Trey Sanders remains high on the wish list.

There are several schools hoping to land the top running back in the country including Florida and Texas. Other running back options remain in the mix including Deondrick Glass, Tyrion Davis and Jerrion Ealy.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}