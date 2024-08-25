Nick Saban is still getting used to predictions and hypotheticals in his new gig. If the legendary coach is looking for lessons, this is the column for him. With preseason camp in the rearview mirror, I’m dusting off the crystal ball one more time before Alabama kicks off its season next weekend. In an exercise that is sure to make Saban start wringing his hands, I’ll be giving an in-depth prediction for every game on the Crimson Tide’s schedule. If you’re reading along Coach, feel free to take notes. The rest of y’all, pour yourself a drink and let’s dive in.



Drink of the week — Hurricane (fishbowl)

Advertisement

I’ll be honest, I was stumped while trying to come up with a cocktail that resembled a crystal ball. That was until my friends at Session informed me that they are now selling their Hurricane cocktail in a fishbowl big enough for four people. Consuming an entire fishbowl of Hurricane might make you feel a lot of things, including the ability to tell the future. However, I’m not suggesting it. Grab a few friends if you’re going to give this one a try. And for those who want to stir one up at home, I’ll knock the recipe down to a single serving. For this drink, you’ll need 1 ounce of white rum, 1 ounce of dark rum, 1 ounce of passion fruit juice, 1 ounce of lemon juice and ¼ ounce of grenadine. Shake all the ingredients over ice and pour into a glass. Garnish with a cherry and orange slice. For those wanting the fishbowl experience, just multiply all that by four.

(Commercial break: My drink of the week section is now sponsored by my friends at Session Cocktails in Tuscaloosa. Session has been a mainstay in Tuscaloosa’s cocktail scene since 2019 and offers some of the tastiest drinks in town. Stop by and tell them I said hi!)

Predicting Alabama’s regular season

Alabama vs. Western Kentucky (Aug. 31)

Score: Alabama 48, Western Kentucky 14 How it will be remembered: There will be plenty of talk about DeBoer’s first win, but that was to be expected against an overmatched Western Kentucky team. The real excitement will come from the debut of five-star freshman Ryan Williams, who will get on the other end of some deep balls from Jalen Milroe and record his first of many touchdowns for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama vs. South Florida (Sept. 7)

Score: Alabama 30, South Florida 10 How it will be remembered: This game will mark the dedication of Saban Field inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. It will probably also mark the only time anyone refers to the venue as Saban Field inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Still, Alabama will turn in a solid defensive performance in honor of the legendary head coach. Southern California transfer Domani Jackson, a player who was recruited by Saban but remained with the team following his retirement, will be the star of the night for the Tide.

Alabama at Wisconsin (Sept. 14)

Score: Alabama 34, Wisconsin 20 How it will be remembered: DeBoer will not only win his first true test, he’ll do it in a way that endures him to the Crimson Tide faithful. Alabama will jump out to an early lead before grinding away the game late on the ground. Justice Haynes will record his first 100-yard game, while Milroe will also break the century mark on the ground. That will set things up for at top-five matchup against Georgia the following week.

Alabama vs. Georgia (Sept. 28)

Score: Alabama 24, Georgia 23 How it will be remembered: The naysayers will be notified in this one. DeBoer will upset Kirby Smart, terrifying the nation while proving his winning ways can extend into the SEC. Meanwhile, any doubts surrounding Milroe will be erased, as he’ll get the best of the Bulldogs for a second straight season. The quarterback will account for all three of the Tide’s touchdowns, and lead Alabama to a last-minute field goal from stolen kicker Graham Nicholson for the win.

Alabama at Vanderbilt (Oct. 5)

Score: Alabama 51, Vanderbilt 0 How it will be remembered: There won’t be any zesty “Alabama you’re next” statements from Vanderbilt players. However, the Tide will roll into Nashville with an easy win the same way it did seven years ago. This will mark Kane Wommack’s first shutout while in charge of Alabama’s defense.

Alabama vs. South Carolina (Oct. 12)

Score: Alabama 30, South Carolina 21 How it will be remembered: With Alabama sailing smoothly through the regular season, an early kickoff will cause a bit of unexpected turbulence for the Tide. Alabama will start slow against a South Carolina team that wasn’t expected to cause any trouble inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Gamecocks will unsettle Tide fans by taking the game into the fourth quarter, but Alabama will stumble its way to a 6-0 start to the season.

Alabama at Tennessee (Oct. 19)

Score: Tennessee 41, Alabama 34 How it will be remembered: Alabama fans hoping for DeBoer to tare into his team following its lackluster win against South Carolina will be disappointed when he’s back to his cheery self during the following Monday press conference. However, that’s nothing compared to the meltdown that will ensue when the Tide drops its first game of the season to rival Tennessee. A banged-up Alabama will get off to a slow start for a second straight week. This time the Tide won’t be able to recover as Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava announces himself on the big stage. This will not only be Alabama’s first loss of the season but will also mark its second straight loss in Knoxville, Tennessee — something that Vols fans will bring up about as often as Rocky Top blares inside Neyland Stadium. After giving up a combined 62 points in consecutive weeks, there will be some concern surrounding Wommack’s defense. That will create plenty of angst heading into back-to-back ranked games against Missouri and LSU.

Alabama vs. Missouri (Oct. 26)

Score: Alabama 38, Missouri 17 How it will be remembered: This will be Alabama’s statement game, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Once again, Milroe will come up big inside Bryant-Denny. This time it will come via, a four-touchdown performance that vaults him back into the top heap of the Heisman contenders. After struggling against Tennessee, Alabama will answer the call against Missouri, frustrating Tigers quarterback Brady Cook while forcing him into multiple costly turnovers.

Alabama at LSU (Nov. 9)

Score: Alabama 34, LSU 20 How it will be remembered: Fresh off a much-needed open week, Alabama will head down to Death Valley relatively close to full health. After getting its season back on track against Missouri, the Tide will know that it can put itself in excellent shape to secure a playoff spot with a win at LSU. Milroe will make sure that happens, running in a pair of touchdowns before putting the game away with a touchdown pass to Jam Miller late in the fourth quarter. In the locker room following the game, one of Milroe’s teammates will dub him “Mr. November.” The nickname will stick and become a big part of the quarterback’s Heisman campaign.

Alabama vs. Mercer (Nov. 16)

Score: Alabama 55, Mercer 3 How it will be remembered: Milroe and the Tide will make quick work of its FCS opponents, as the starting quarterback adds four more touchdowns to his tally before leaving at the half. Meanwhile, confidence will begin to grow in Wommack’s defense as it held its opponent to under 21 points for the third straight game.

Alabama at Oklahoma (Nov. 23)

Score: Alabama 27, Oklahoma 20 How it will be remembered: Alabama will have to fight for its 10th win of the season, as a trip to Norman, Oklahoma will prove tougher than expected. Texas A&M transfer LT Overton will serve as the Tide’s hero, coming away with a pair of sacks, including one that results in a game-icing fumble in the fourth quarter. Milroe’s Heisman campaign will hit a speed bump as he tosses a pair of costly turnovers. However, he will salvage the day with two more scores through the air.

Alabama vs. Auburn (Nov. 30)