football

Kalen DeBoer responds to tampering allegations from Miami-Ohio head coach

Alabama kicker Graham Nicholson. Photo | Alabama Athletics

Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Miami of Ohio head coach Chuck Martin believes Alabama tampered in its recruitment of Lou Groza Award-winning kicker Graham Nicholson this offseason. During an interview posted to Miami of Ohio’s official YouTube page Thursday, Martin claimed the Crimson Tide “stole” Nicholson when he transferred to Alabama in late April.

“We didn’t lose him, he’s at Alabama,” Martin said. “We know exactly where he’s at. Again, you media people, it’s all pretend. Like, no, Alabama stole our kicker. They illegally recruited our kicker and stole him from us and that’s a fact. We act like it’s not. We live in this la-la world, like ‘Hey, let’s not talk...’ I don’t know why. Everybody knows what’s going on.

“So yeah, Alabama stole our kicker. A couple other schools tried to steal him but then… OK, what was the question?”

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer was asked about Martin’s comments hours later and denied that he or his staff did anything wrong in its recruitment of Nicholson.

“He entered the portal, and we reached out to him,” DeBoer said. “So, that’s how it goes, right? We did everything that we were supposed to.”

During his Lou Groza Award-winning season last year, Nicholson connected on 27 of 28 field-goal attempts and 35 of 37 extra-point tries. He also set an NCAA single-season record with 25 straight made field goals.

Nicholson was brought in to replace departing kicker Will Reichard, who holds the NCAA all-time points record. So far in camp, the Miami-Ohio transfer has drawn positive reviews from DeBoer and the staff.

“He’s been really consistent,” Deboer said of Nicholson earlier this month. “Honestly, all of our kickers have, but specifically with Graham… I like his mindset. He’s a very confident guy. I don’t really know how he’s going to respond when he misses one. Maybe if, right?

“He’s great to have with us. The team has really accepted him in. I think he feels a part of it. You can’t help but look at what he’s done in the past and already know, man, this guy is really good. You can see why each and every day. He has a good process about him. We’re glad he’s here.”

Nicholson is set to make his Alabama debut next week as the Crimson Tide kicks off its season against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

