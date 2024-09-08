PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wNTM4S045WTdRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTA1MzhLTjlZN1EnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0wNTM4S045WTdRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Tony's takes: My thoughts on Alabama's uninspiring win over South Florida

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer watches as the Tide loses a fumble near the South Florida Bulls goal line at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 42-16. Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer watches as the Tide loses a fumble near the South Florida Bulls goal line at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 42-16. Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Kalen DeBoer didn’t want to refer to Saturday night as a wake-up call. And to be honest, it’s hard to classify No. 4 Alabama’s 42-16 win over South Florida.

It’s certainly not the blowout the scoreline suggests.

Despite coming five points away from covering a 31-point spread, the Crimson Tide struggled for much of the night against its Group of Five opposition. Alabama led 14-13 heading into the fourth quarter and was clinging to a 21-16 lead with less than six minutes to play before Jalen Milroe hit Ryan Williams for a 46-yard touchdown to put the Tide up by two possessions for the first time all night.

The win certainly didn’t match the efficiency of Alabama’s season opener against Western Kentucky, either. Unlike last weekend, when the Tide cruised to a 63-0 victory, Saturday’s win came despite a comedy of errors.

Alabama was flagged 13 times for 120 yards on the night. Two of those penalties wiped away touchdowns. The Tide also coughed the ball up three times, including a fumbled snap on third-and-goal from the South Florida 2-yard line while still leading by just a point early in the fourth quarter.

Sure, Alabama scored four touchdowns from there to put the game away comfortably. But don’t be fooled. This one wasn’t pretty for the boys in crimson and white.

Alabama’s frustrating night came on a field that was freshly dedicated to Nick Saban. The legendary head coach was in attendance and didn’t seem too pleased when ESPN cut to him in his luxury box throughout the game.

It would be interesting to see how Saban classified this one. At the very least, he would have likely delivered a wake-up call of his own with one of his patented postgame tirades.

This was the kind of game Saban despised. A late surge against a gassed USF defense not only allows a sloppy performance to be swept under the rug but could also create a sense of false confidence for the Tide moving forward.

Wake-up call? Maybe not. But Alabama will need to learn from this one. Play like this against Wisconsin next weekend, and the Tide might not make it out of Camp Randall with its perfect record still intact. A performance like this against Georgia would certainly result in an embarrassment to begin SEC play later this month. And if Alabama can’t learn from these mistakes by then, it’s going to be a long season in Tuscaloosa.

In today’s column, I’ll provide my takeaways from Alabama’s frustrating Week 2 win. So pour yourself a drink, shake this one off, and let’s dive in.

Drink of the week — Take the Pain Away 

Advertisement

Alabama fans might prefer something a little stronger as they attempt to put Saturday night out of their memory. However, we’re keeping this week’s drink PG as we recognize the Tide’s 17-year-old playmaker.

The way Ryan Williams is playing, he’ll never have to buy a drink in Tuscaloosa. The only problem is the reclassified freshman receiver will likely have moved on to the NFL before he reaches the legal drinking age.

For a second straight game, Williams led Alabama in receiving, pulling in four receptions for 68 yards, including a game-changing 43-yard score in the fourth quarter. Through two weeks, the freshman phenom has a team-high six catches for 207 yards and three scores.

In honor of that, this week’s drink is Session Cocktail's Take the Pain Away, a non-alcoholic spin on the popular Painkiller cocktail.

To make this drink, you’ll need two ounces of non-alcoholic rum (yes, that’s a thing), two ounces of pineapple juice, an ounce of coconut cream and an ounce of orange juice. Shake the ingredients over ice and strain them into a glass of crushed ice. From there, grate a bit of nutmeg for a garnish.

Like Williams’ playmaking ability, this drink is pretty sweet. Unlike Alabama’s performance against South Florida on Saturday night, it won’t give you a hangover the following day.

Cheers!

The Take the Pain Away mocktail at Session Cocktails.
The Take the Pain Away mocktail at Session Cocktails.

(Commercial break: My drink of the week section is now sponsored by my friends at Session Cocktails in Tuscaloosa. Session has been a mainstay in Tuscaloosa’s cocktail scene since 2019 and offers some of the tastiest drinks in town. Stop by and tell them I said hi!)


A twist in Alabama's RT competition? 

A few knocks across Alabama’s offensive line caused the Crimson Tide to shuffle its front Saturday night. Kadyn Proctor’s absence was expected as the starting left tackle is still nursing a shoulder injury he suffered during pregame warmups ahead of last weekend’s opener. However, few expected the Tide to be without Proctor’s backup, Elijah Pritchett, for most of Saturday night’s win.

Pritchett didn’t enter the game until roughly six minutes remaining. Instead, Alabama slid Tyler Booker over to left tackle while using Michigan State transfer Geno VanDeMark to fill in at left guard. Following the game, DeBoer said the decision not to start Pritchett came as the redshirt sophomore was dealing with a knock of his own that caused him to miss some time in practice this week.

“He could have started the game,” DeBoer explained. “We were just trying to hold on as long as possible. Try to keep him 100% healthy. Got through just fine tonight. I think we’re going to be in better shape offensive line wise going into next week. Was a little touch-and-go there at some points during the week with a few different guys.”

Touch-and-go is putting it lightly. Alabama struggled to run the ball consistently with Booker out of his typical left guard role. VanDeMark also struggled in his spot start, committing three penalties while earning a 55.4 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus. It’s pretty obvious that Alabama’s long-term answer up front doesn’t involve Booker at one of the tackle roles. However, that’s not the point here. The Tide shouldn’t have to worry about that once Proctor returns from his injury.

The real story coming out of Saturday is what happened when Pritchett entered the game.

Instead of subbing in for Booker at left tackle, Pritchett replaced struggling right tackle Wilkin Formby late in the fourth quarter. From there, he helped clear the way for long touchdown runs from both Jam Miller (56 yards) and Justice Haynes (29 yards), as Alabama piled up 137 of its 194 yards in the final quarter.

What does that mean for the Tide’s offensive line moving forward?

After losing out to Formby for the starting right tackle spot this offseason, Pritchett certainly made a case to take over the role once Proctor returns to the left side. Formby certainly didn’t do himself any favors Saturday night, committing three holding penalties that wiped off a total of 129 yards including a 74-yard touchdown run by Milroe.

Saturday’s game is too small of a sample size to make a definite decision. However, I’d say Alabama’s right tackle battle is back on heading into Week 3.

Keenan gets my game ball 

The nose tackle position is generally a thankless role. Alabama defensive tackle Tim Keenan III often doesn’t see his efforts show up on the stat sheet as he’s typically tasked with taking on double teams from opposing offensive lines. That being said, nothing was stopping the 6-foot-2, 326-pound defensive lineman Saturday night.

Keenan bullied his way to a career-high nine stops, including 2.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks, to go with a quarterback hurry against South Florida. Three of those tackles prevented the Bulls from moving the chains on third down. So did his quarterback hurry. Meanwhile, the Birmingham, Alabama native served as a brick wall on early downs, stuffing USF’s running game up the middle to set up difficult situations.

Keenan was feeling it, too. The mammoth defensive tackle was animated after several of his stops, injecting energy into an Alabama defense that was routinely forced back onto the field by its struggling offense.

“I’m a big juice guy, big influence guy,” Keenan said after the game. “Just trying to make sure I’m influencing the team the best way I can by doing my job to my best ability.”

Keenan certainly did that Saturday night, bailing Alabama out on multiple occasions. And while he typically doesn’t receive the credit he deserves, the big man gets my game ball for his performance.

More needed from Milroe 

If coachspeak scored points, Milroe would already be playing on Sundays. The redshirt junior has mastered the art of spewing buzzwords and recited rhetoric following games, so much so that even he seems bored with his answers sometimes.

Milroe has DeBoer’s 1-0 mindset down pat, and he’ll be the first to tell you about the team’s relentless pursuit of continuous improvement. However, while he speaks like a veteran quarterback, Alabama is going to need him to start passing like one if it wants to break down better defenses.

Milroe completed 17 of 27 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns against South Florida. While those aren’t terrible numbers, he struggled to step up in the pocket and failed to find open outlets too often during the game. Milroe also reverted back to his struggles in the intermediate passing came, completing just 2 of 5 throws that traveled between 10-19 yards past the line of scrimmage, according to PFF. That likely won’t fly against Georgia at the end of the month, and it certainly needs to improve if Alabama is going to return to the College Football Playoff.

Don’t get me wrong, Milroe hasn’t been terrible through two games. The dual-threat playmaker has completed 66.7% of his passes for 399 yards and five touchdowns without an interception while adding 81 yards and four more scores with his feet. If he keeps up this pace, he’ll have 55 total touchdowns by the time the Tide wraps up regular-season play in November. Still, something will need to change if he wants to put himself in a position to add to his production in December and beyond.

We’ll have to wait and see what transpires moving forward. At least for now, Milroe is saying all the right stuff.

“We’re not a finished product,” Milroe said after the game. “There’s so much more we can grow and become as an offense. But one thing that’s for certain is just the tremendous growth that we continue to make each and every week. And it’s going to be evident as we go along this process and as we go along this process of a season. So I’m definitely excited for what the future holds on offense, but we just acknowledge that we’re not a finished product. We just have to have that relentless pursuit to the team’s improvement.”

Are you a displaced corporate executive or want to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help.

Andy is a longtime Rivals board member, diehard college football fan, and franchise veteran. He owns multiple franchises and businesses and uses his expertise to help others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process.

Call Andy, and put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!

Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net

Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at:

andy@myperfectfranchise.net

(404) 973-9901

www.myperfectfranchise.net


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FsYWJhbWEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL3Rvbnktcy10YWtlcy1teS10aG91Z2h0cy1vbi1hbGFiYW1hLXMt dW5pbnNwaXJpbmctd2luLW92ZXItc291dGgtZmxvcmlkYSIsCiAgICBjc19m cGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2Zw ZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1 bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50 KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFt ZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGlu ZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlz IGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9z LnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmlu c2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3Jp cHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2gu Y29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYWxhYmFt YS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnRvbnktcy10YWtlcy1teS10aG91Z2h0 cy1vbi1hbGFiYW1hLXMtdW5pbnNwaXJpbmctd2luLW92ZXItc291dGgtZmxv cmlkYSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDcwJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4K PC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==