PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wNTM4S045WTdRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTA1MzhLTjlZN1EnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0wNTM4S045WTdRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Are bad snaps a red flag for Alabama's offense this season?

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer gives some encouragement to quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) at Bryant-Denny Stadium after defeating the South Florida Bulls. Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer gives some encouragement to quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) at Bryant-Denny Stadium after defeating the South Florida Bulls. Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s 13 penalties headlined its list of concerns coming out of Saturday’s 43-16 win over South Florida. While yellow flags littered the newly dedicated Saban Field inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, a red one is beginning to emerge for the Crimson Tide following its first two games.

For the second straight week, Alabama lost the ball on a bad snap. This time, it cost the Tide points, as Jalen Milroe failed to secure an under-center exchange from Parker Brailsford on third-and-goal from the South Florida 2-yard line early in the fourth quarter.

“I don’t know if I didn’t hold it in there long enough or what happened,” Brailsford said after stating that he plans to go back over the mistake on film. “We’ll figure it out.”

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZXJlJiMzOTtzIGFub3RoZXIgbG9vayBhdCBBbGFiYW1hJiMzOTtz IGJhZCBzbmFwIHRvbmlnaHQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9VZXJT Z3A4NHBsIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVWVyU2dwODRwbDwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBUb255IFRzb3VrYWxhcyAoQFRvbnlfVHNvdWthbGFzKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RvbnlfVHNvdWthbGFzL3N0YXR1cy8x ODMyNjQ2ODExNTczNDU3MDg0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRl bWJlciA4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Milroe said the mistake was on him, and attributed it to a lack of communication.

“I’ve got to do a better job under center,” Milroe said. “I’ve got to do a better job communicating early on, especially with the shot clock, especially when we’re so close to the end zone. So I take full ownership on that. I’ve got to be better on our end. So moving forward, that’s something I’ve got to improve on.”

The costly turnover came while Alabama was struggling on offense and clinging to a 14-13 lead. Fortunately for the Tide, it was able to make up for the mistake, scoring touchdowns on its final four possessions to blow the game open late.

However, Alabama doesn’t need a reminder of how devastating bad snaps can be. The Tide was plagued by snapping miscues between Milroe and Seth McLaughlin last year, including a couple of crippling mistakes during the College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Michigan.

While McLaughlin transferred to Ohio State this offseason, Alabama’s snapping issues haven’t ceased with his departure. Saturday’s miscue came after the Tide lost the ball on another bad snap in last week’s season opener, as Brailsford sent the ball sailing over Milroe’s head.

Following Alabama’s 63-0 win over the Hilltoppers, head coach Kalen DeBoer credited the Week 1 mishap to a miscommunication between Brailsford and Milroe.

“I think maybe Parker was trying to signal something and get the line locked in,” DeBoer said at the time. “And that’s just a quarterback-center kind of being on the same page. And then all of a sudden it was time to snap the ball when, Jalen claps, so just things like that that we can continue to get better at.”

Milroe filed the mistake under first-game jitters, stating that “it’s something that we can both look and reflect on how we can improve.” The problem is, that didn’t seem to happen. Or, at least it wasn’t fixed enough.

Things won’t get any easier for Alabama next week either, as it is set to travel to a rowdy Camp Randall Stadium for its first road game of the season against Wisconsin. Following Saturday’s game, Milroe said making a similar mistake will be unacceptable moving forward, regardless of the environment.

“No matter what, when we’re on that yard line we’ve got to score,” Milroe said. “That’s the approach for our mindset. When we get close to the end zone, our motto is we’ve got to score. We want to put in positive plays, keep stacking positive plays and put points on the board. That was something we’ve got to improve on and something we’ve got to reflect on as we approach next week when it comes to game plan.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FsYWJhbWEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2FyZS1iYWQtc25hcHMtYS1yZWQtZmxhZy1mb3ItYWxhYmFtYS1z LW9mZmVuc2UtdGhpcy1zZWFzb24tIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAg ICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBl bCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVsw XTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3Jl ZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFz dCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gv dnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMs IGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMy PTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZhbGFiYW1hLnJpdmFscy5jb20l MkZuZXdzJTJGYXJlLWJhZC1zbmFwcy1hLXJlZC1mbGFnLWZvci1hbGFiYW1h LXMtb2ZmZW5zZS10aGlzLXNlYXNvbi0mYzU9MjAyMjczMzA3MCZjdj0yLjAm Y2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNj b3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=