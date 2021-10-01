Tony Mitchell talks Tide, recruitment

Tony Mitchell. 2023 Rivals100 cornerback from Thompson High School in Alabama, has attended both of Alabama's home games (Mercer, Southern Miss) this season. He will also return to Tuscaloosa on Saturday for the Tide's game against Southern Miss.

"The visits have been great," Mitchell said. "I love the home atmosphere. I love being down there. I have enjoyed seeing Coach Saban, everyone else on the staff and some friends who are on the team.

"Everything has been great. I just really like the atmosphere I can see myself at Bryant-Denny one day. I have just been going down there with friends this season. My family has been to plenty of games down there."

Mitchell has been recruited by Alabama since his freshman year. He committed to Tennessee very early in his recruitment, but decommitted from the Vols more than a year ago. The Crimson Tide have continued to expressed their desire to add him as a part of its 2023 class.

"I talk to all the coaches when I am down there," he said. "I talk to Coach Roach, Coach Kelly, Coach Sam Petito, Coach Valai and Coach Saban. They are recruiting me as a corner, safety and star. Really anywhere (in the defensive backfield).

"They really like my versatility. Just wherever I can best be used. They want me to come there of course. They tell me just to continue to work hard and how they want me there. Jeremiah (Alexander), is also on every day. He is hard on it every day about me coming to Alabama with him."

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound athlete named a top seven earlier this week which included Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Texas A&M. He shared his feelings on the Crimson Tide after multiple visits this fall.

"It's Coach Saban," Mitchell said. "I really like what they are doing in terms of producing top athletes at every position. They all know what it takes to help get you to the next level."

Mitchell has also visited Georgia this fall. The Bulldogs are a top contender him and it starts with the relationships he has built in Athens.

"The visit to Georgia was good," he said. "I have a great relationship with Coach Smart and Coach Schumman. They are coming at me hard. Coach Smart texts me every other day. Coach Addae and I talk every other week.

"I just like the relationships I have built with the coaches there. I like Athens. It's a good town. The coaches there are great. I am also cool with a lot of players."

The in-state star plays for one of the top high school football programs in the country on Friday nights, but is keeping a busy schedule with visits this season. He will attend several additional games including Alabama/Ole Miss, Alabama/LSU, Alabama/Arkansas, LSU/Florida, Texas A&M/South Carolina, and Oregon/Washington.

Mitchell said all schools in his top seven are recruiting him about the same. He does not have an overall leader, hopes to announce a decision prior to the start of his senior season.

"I just want to be able to come in and play early" he said regarding what he is looking for in a school. "I want to be in a 'home' environment. I want to be able to enjoy school outside of football. I want to have a great relationship with the coaches and be able to bond with the players there."