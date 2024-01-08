Tide Watch: Week 18: Derrick Henry electrifies in season finale
Each week, TideIllustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL.
Week 18 saw Najee Harris rush for over 100 yards for a second straight game, while Derrick Henry put on a performance to remember with over 150 yards on the ground in what could be his last game for the Tennessee Titans. Calvin Ridley also had a huge day despite the Jacksonville Jaguars' loss to the Titans. Ridley racked up 106 receiving yards and a touchdown on six catches.
Elsewhere, New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney snagged a pair of interceptions to help the Giants finish their season with an upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
On Saturday, the five Alabama players on the Houston Texans roster all contributed as Houston took down the Indianapolis Colts to make the playoffs after going just 3-13 a season ago. Christian Harris was especially impactful for the Texans with 12 tackles, including one for loss, one sack and a quarterback hit.
Offensive Star of the Week: Derrick Henry - Tennessee Titans
Henry is set to hit free agency with the Tennessee's season now in the books. If Sunday’s 28-20 win over Jacksonville was indeed Henry’s last game in a Titans uniform, he left their fans with final fond memory after a dominant eight-season stretch with Tennessee.
Henry racked up 153 yards and a touchdown Sunday. He's now joined an elite list of running backs to have five seasons with 12 or more rushing touchdowns and broke the Titans franchise record for the most 100-yard rushing games with 41.
At 30 years old and with his fifth 1,000-plus rushing yard season under his belt, Henry has certainly remained one elite running backs in the NFL. After thanking Titans fans for a memorable eight seasons, where he ends up will be one of the biggest storylines of the upcoming offseason.
Defensive Star of the Week: Jordan Battle - Cincinnati Bengals
It was not the season Bengals fans were hoping for, but Battle made sure Cincinnati would go out with a win despite missing out on a postseason appearance. Battle was all over the field in the Bengals’ 31-14 win over the Cleveland Browns. He totaled four tackles, including two for loss, one quarterback hit, a sack, a pair of pass deflections and snagged his first career interception.
Battle closed out what has been a strong rookie season in Cincinnati on a high. After being taken in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Battle racked up 71 tackles, five pass deflections and a pair of sacks. The Bengals look like they have a stud in the secondary as it looks towards a bounce-back season in 2024.
Here’s how other former Alabama players performed last week:
Carolina Panthers
QB Bryce Young: Completed 11 passes for 94 yards, had 2 carries for 24 yards, was sacked 3 times for 26 yards and lost a fumble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
DE LaBryan Ray: 3 tackles.
C Bradley Bozeman: Started at center.
G Deonte Brown: Active but did not see the field.
Chicago Bears
S Eddie Jackson: 6 tackles, 1 pass deflection against the Green Bay Packers.
Cincinnati Bengals
S Jordan Battle: 4 tackles, 2 for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 1 sack, 2 pass deflections and an interception (no return) against the Cleveland Browns.
RT Jonah Williams: Started at tackle.
QB AJ McCarron: Completed 3 passes for 20 yards and was sacked once for 9 yards.
Cleveland Browns
RB Jerome Ford: 3 carries for 6 yards, 2 catches for 26 yards against the Bengals.
DT Dalvin Tomlinson: Active but did not see the field.
Denver Broncos
WR Jerry Jeudy: Had 3 catches for 79 yards and a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.
CB Patrick Surtain II: 6 tackles, 1 pass deflection.
LB Drew Sanders: 2 tackles.
Detroit Lions
RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 13 carries for 30 yards and a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.
S Brian Branch: 1 tackle, 1 pass deflection.
Houston Texans
WR John Metiche: 1 catch for 5 yards against the Indianapolis Colts.
LB Christian Harris: 12 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 1 sack.
DE Will Anderson Jr.: 1 tackle
LB Henry To’o To’o: 1 fumble recovery.
S Kareem Jackson: 1 tackle.
Indianapolis Colts
S Ronnie Harrison Jr.: 5 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 1 sack against the Texans.
C Ryan Kelly: Started at center.
Jacksonville Jaguars
WR Calvin Ridley: 6 catches for 106 yards and a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans.
T Cam Robinson: Started at tackle.
Los Angeles Chargers
P JK Scott: Punted 5 times for 218 yards with a 43.6 average and a long of 49 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Los Angeles Rams
LS Carson Tinker: Saw action on special teams.
Miami Dolphins
QB Tua Tagovailoa: Completed 17 passes for 173 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions had 1 carry for 7 yards against the Buffalo Bills.
DT Da'Shawn Hand: 2 tackles.
DT Raekwon Davis: 1 tackle.
RG Lester Cotton: Saw action on special teams.
New England Patriots
DT Christian Barmore: 10 tackles, 2 for loss, 1 quarterback hit against the New York Jets.
LB Anfernee Jennings: 7 tackles, 3 for loss, 1 quarterback hit.
LB Mack Wilson: 3 tackles, 1 quarterback hit, 0.5 sacks.
New York Giants
S Xavier McKinney: 2 interceptions (4 return yards), 6 tackles, 3 pass deflections against the Philadelphia Eagles.
DT A’Shawn Robinson: 2 tackles, 1 for loss.
New York Jets
DT Quinnen Williams: 3 tackles, 2 for loss, 2 quarterback hits, 2 sacks against the Patriots.
LB C.J. Mosley: 7 tackles.
Philadelphia Eagles
QB Jalen Hurts: Completed 7 passes for 55 yards, 1 interception, had 2 carries for 4 yards and was sacked twice for 26 yards against the Giants.
WR Julio Jones: 2 catches for 13 yards.
LG Landon Dickerson: Started at guard.
CB Eli Ricks: 1 tackle.
CB Josh Jobe: 1 tackle.
Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Najee Harris: 26 carries for 112 yards, 1 touchdown, 5 catches for 21 yards against the Ravens.
CB Levi Wallace: 1 tackle.
Tennessee Titans
RB Derrick Henry: 19 carries for 153 yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars.
Washington Commanders
RB Brian Robinson Jr.: 9 carries for 25 yards, 3 catches for 10 yards and a touchdown and a fumble lost against the Dallas Cowboys.
DT Daron Payne: 3 tackles.
DT Phidarian Mathis: Played 37 snaps on defense
RB: Derrick Gore: 1 carry for 3 yards.
Week 18 inactives
S DeMarcco Hellams — Inactive for the Atlanta Falcons.
CB Marlon Humphrey — Inactive for the Baltimore Ravens.
TE Irv Smith Jr. — Inactive for the Bengals.
WR Amari Cooper — Inactive for the Browns
WR Jameson Williams — Inactive for the Lions.
WR Jaylen Waddle — Inactive for the Dolphins.
QB Mac Jones — Inactive for the Patriots.
WR DeVonta Smith, RG Tyler Steen — Inactive for the Eagles.
S Minkah Fitzpatrick — Inactive for the Steelers.
DT Jarran Reed — Inactive for the Seattle Seahawks.
RB Josh Jacobs, DT Byron Young — Inactive for the Raiders.
DT Jonathan Allen — Inactive for the Commanders.
Practice squad players
Browns: T/G Alex Leatherwood
Chiefs: DT Isaiah Buggs
Raiders: G D.J. Fluker
Rams: TE Miller Forristall
IR/Suspension
49ers: Cameron Latu: Remains on injured reserve after a knee injury suffered in August.
Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr — Placed on injured reserve Nov. 7 after a knee injury suffered in Week 9. Will miss the rest of the season.
Bills: Damien Harris — Placed on injured reserve Oct. 20 after a neck injury.
Colts: Tony Brown — Suspended by the Colts on for the remainder of the season for conduct detrimental to the team.
Cowboys: Trevon Diggs — Placed on injured reserve Oct. 25 after a ruptured ACL.
Giants: J.C. Hassenauer — Placed on injured reserve Aug. 1 after a triceps injury.
Giants: Evan Neal — Placed on injured reserve Dec. 24 after an ankle injury.
Ravens: Jalyn Armour-Davis — Placed on injured reserve Dec. 30 after suffering a concussion.