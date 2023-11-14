Each week, TideIllustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL. While The long list of former Alabama players who now play for the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins were on bye, Week 10 saw former Crimson Tide quarterbacks Bryce Young and Mac Jones struggle in losses for their respective teams. Running backs were on display this week as Jahmyr Gibbs showed out once again for the Lions and Brian Robinson Jr. had a big day catching passes for the Commanders. This week's stars feature players on both sides of the ball who showed out during Sunday night’s Primetime clash between the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets.

Offensive Star of the Week: Josh Jacobs - Las Vegas Raiders

Jacobs was the engine for the Raiders offense as they earned their second straight win under interim head coach Antonio Pierce. While he didn’t get into the end zone, Jacobs had 116 yards on 27 carries, and a pair of catches for 11 yards. Jacobs has seen an uptick in carries after Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo got hurt. The former Crimson Tide running back, who had the best season of his NFL career in 2022, is taking advantage of those extended touches and his totals Sunday were the most carries and yards he’s had all season. It was also the first time in 2023 that Jacobs has breached the 100-plus mark in rushing yards.

Defensive Star of the Week: Quinnen Williams - New York Jets

Switching to the team on the losing end of the Jets and Raiders Sunday Night Football clash, Williams stuffed the stat sheet for the Jets, who fell to the Raiders 16-12 after New York’s offense was unable to engineer a game-winning drive. Williams finished with four tackles, including one for loss, half a sack and a pass deflection, giving the Raiders offense all it could handle Sunday. Now in his fifth season with the Jets after being selected with the No. 3 pick in 2019, Williams has 32 tackles and a sack so far this season. He, along with former Crimson Tide linebacker CJ Mosley, who also had a great performance Sunday night, have helped anchor a Jets defense that has become one of the best units in the league.

Here’s how other former Alabama players fared in the NFL last week:



Atlanta Falcons

S DeMarcco Hellams: Two tackles against the Arizona Cardinals.

Baltimore Ravens

CB Marlon Humphrey: Had three tackles including one for loss against the Cleveland Browns.

Carolina Panthers

QB Bryce Young: Completed 21 passes for 185 yards, rushed for 18 yards on three carries and was sacked three times against the Chicago Bears. C Bradley Bozeman: Started at center. DE LaBryan Ray: One tackle.

Chicago Bears

S Eddie Jackson: Two tackles against the Panthers.

Cincinnati Bengals

TE Irv Smith Jr.: Had one catch for six yards against the Houston Texans. RT Jonah Williams: Started at tackle. S Jordan Battle: Three tackles.



Cleveland Browns

WR Amari Cooper: Had six catches for 98 yards against the Ravens. RB Jerome Ford: 17 carries for 107 yards. One catch for two yards. DT Dalvin Tomlinson: One tackle.

Dallas Cowboys

LB Rashaan Evans: Two tackles against the New York Giants.



Denver Broncos

WR Jerry Jeudy: Had three catches for 35 yards against the Buffalo Bills. CB Pat Surtain II: Two tackles. LB Drew Sanders: Played two snaps on defense.

Detroit Lions

RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 14 carries for 77 yards, two touchdowns and three catches for 35 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers. WR Jameson Williams: Two catches for 18 yards. S Brian Branch: Four tackles. DT Isaiah Buggs: Played 32 snaps on defense.

Houston Texans

WR John Metchie: Two catches for 25 yards against the Bengals. DE Will Anderson Jr.: One tackle, two quarterback hits. LB Christian Harris: Five tackles.

Indianapolis Colts

C Ryan Kelly: Started at center against the Patriots. CB Tony Brown: Saw action on special teams.

Jacksonville Jaguars

WR Calvin Ridley: Two catches for 20 yards against the San Fransisco 49ers. LT Cam Robinson: Started at tackle.

Los Angeles Chargers

J.K. Scott: Punted two times for 107 yards with a 53.5 average and a long 58 yards against the Detroit Lions.

New England Patriots

QB Mac Jones: Completed 15 passes for 170 yards, one interception, had three carries for 25 yards and was sacked five times against the Colts. DT Christian Barmore: Four tackles, one for loss, one quarterback hit. LB Anfernee Jennings: Seven tackles. LB Mack Wilson: One tackle.

New York Giants

S Xavier McKinney: Had 10 tackles against the Cowboys. DT A’Shawn Robinson: Three tackles, one for loss.

New York Jets

LB CJ Mosley: 14 tackles

Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Najee Harris: Had 16 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 14 yards against the Green Bay Packers. CB Levi Wallace: One tackle.

Seattle Seahawks

DT Jarran Reed: One tackle against the Washington Commanders.



Tennessee Titans

RB: Derrick Henry: Had 11 carries for 24 yards and had one catch for -4 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



Washington Commanders

RB Brian Robinson Jr.: Had eight carries for 38 yards and had six catches for 119 yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks. DT Daron Payne: Five tackles. DT Jonathan Allen: Four tackles and a sack and two quarterback hits. DT Phidarian Mathis: One tackle.

Week 10 inactives: Evan Neal — Inactive for the Giants due to an ankle injury. Henry To’o To’o — Inactive for the Texans. Jalyn Armour-Davis – Out for the Ravens due to illness. Minkah Fitzpatrick — Inactive for the Steelers due to a hamstring injury. Byron Young — Inactive for the Raiders.

Tide on bye: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa WR Jaylen Waddle RG Lester Cotton DT Raekwon Davis DT Da'Shawn Hand Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts WR DeVonta Smith WR Julio Jones LG Landon Dickerson RG Tyler Steen CB Eli Ricks CB Josh Jobe

Practice squad players Panthers: G Deonte Brown Bengals: QB AJ McCarron Browns: RB Kenyan Drake, T/G Alex Leatherwood Lions: S Anthony Averett Colts: S Ronnie Harrison Jr. Rams: TE Miller Forristall 49ers: TE Cameron Latu Titans: S Shyheim Carter