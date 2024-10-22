Tide Watch NFL Week 7: Jahmyr Gibbs hits season-high rushing mark for Lions

Oct 20, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates his touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Photo: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season has arrived and the league once again littered with former Alabama players. The Crimson Tide had 10 players drafted into the NFL in 2024 and has the highest population of players in the league with 61 currently on active rosters. Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL along with a roundup of all former Alabama players in the pros. Week 7 saw former Alabama running backs dominate. Derrick Henry continued his spectacular first season with the Baltimore Ravens helping them to 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. Henry finished with 15 carries for 169 yards. He has now rushed for over 150 yards in three games for Baltimore and continues to be one of the league’s most dominant backs. He also finished Sunday's game with one catch for 13 yards and a touchdown. Fellow former Alabama running back Najee Harris also had an explosive game on the ground in Week 7. Harris was over 100 rushing yards for the second week in a row as he racked up 102 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries in the Pittsburgh Steelers 37-15 win over the New York Jets. Running backs Josh Jacobs and Brian Robinson also had solid outings Sunday. Jacobs had 76 rushing yards and logged his first career receiving touchdown as a pro for the Green Bay Packers, who defeated the Houston Texans. Robinson had 12 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown in the Washington Commanders’ 40-7 win over the Carolina Panthers. Former Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper scored his first touchdown as a member of the Buffalo Bills in their 34-10 win over the Tennessee Titans. Cooper was traded to the Bills earlier this week after spending the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. On the other side of the ball, Packers' safety Xavier McKinney had a solid outing with six tackles, including one for loss, one sack and a quarterback hit. Levi Wallace had eight tackles for the Denver Broncos in their win over the New Orleans Saints and Josh Jobe was elevated from the Seattle Seahawks practice squad this week and logged six tackles and a pair of pass deflections in Seattle’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Offensive star of the week: Jahmyr Gibbs

In a crucial 31-29 comeback victory against division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs surpassed the 100 rushing yards mark for the first time this 2024 season. Against a Minnesota running defense that had only allowed 67.2 rushing yards per game up until week 7, Gibbs totaled 116 on the ground while reaching the end zone twice. The former Georgia Tech transfer and Alabama running back also added 44 yards on four receptions through the air. Gibbs wowed on a 45-yard rushing touchdown early in the second quarter, Bursting through the hole and breaking the ankles of Viking safety Cameron Bynum in the open field. Gibbs finished off the Run trotting into the end zone with a fellow former Alabama player, Jameson Williams, delivering the final block, who was next to Gibbs to celebrate the score. According to NFL Next Gen stats, Gibbs finished week 7 with 2.6 rushing yards over expected, third in the NFL behind Saquon Barkley (5.44) and fellow former Alabama running back Derrick Henry (7.65). Gibbs also forced nine missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. The 2023 top 15 pick has emerged as one of the most exciting young players in the NFL. He recently earned the nickname “Sonic” alongside his backfield partner, David Montgomery, who is nicknamed “Knuckles.” The Lions now are the one seed in the NFC with a 5-1 record. With Jameson Williams facing a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy, Gibbs may have an opportunity to play an even more prominent role in the Detroit offense.



Defensive star of the week: Marlon Humphrey

After an 0-2 start, the Baltimore Ravens appear to be a heavyweight Super Bowl contender. They have won five consecutive games, holding a record of 5-2, and defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a score of 41-31 in Week 7, with former Alabama Marlon Humphrey snagging two interceptions. Humphrey’s first interception was a momentum shifter for Baltimore. Midway through the quarter, with a 10-7 lead, Tampa Bay set up shop in the Ravens' red zone. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had ample time in the pocket and targeted rookie wide receiver Jalen McMillan in the flat. Humphrey stood between the quarterback and wide receiver and snagged the ball out of the air to force the takeaway. The Ravens would score, taking their first lead of the night. On the ensuing drive, Mayfield targeted wide receiver Chris Godwin on a 3rd and 13, looking to extend the drive. Humphrey jumped in the air, adding his second interception in as many drives and giving the Ravens offense the ball back as they would go on to score, extending their lead. Unfortunately for Humphrey, he would suffer a knee injury on the same play and would not return for the remainder of the night. Despite the injury, Humphrey’s first half was nothing short of exceptional. The Ravens star cornerback didnt allow a single reception on top of the two takeaways. Humphery has had an outstanding 2024 season. Through eight years in the NFL, the 28-year-old has already recorded a career-high four interceptions this season, re-emerging as one of the top cornerbacks in the league.

