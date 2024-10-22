Tide Watch NFL Week 7: Jahmyr Gibbs hits season-high rushing mark for Lions

in other news
Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee
Alabama suffered a few missed calls during its loss to Tennessee.
Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll
Alabama will start the season as a top-five team in both the AP and coaches polls.
Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound
Tyler Booker has set the tone for the Tide this week.
Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against No. 21 Missouri
The Tide will face the Tigers at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday.
Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season
Here's how Alabama's commits performed last week.
in other news
Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee
Alabama suffered a few missed calls during its loss to Tennessee.
Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll
Alabama will start the season as a top-five team in both the AP and coaches polls.
Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound
Tyler Booker has set the tone for the Tide this week.
The 2024 NFL season has arrived and the league once again littered with former Alabama players. The Crimson Tide had 10 players drafted into the NFL in 2024 and has the highest population of players in the league with 61 currently on active rosters.
Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL along with a roundup of all former Alabama players in the pros.
Week 7 saw former Alabama running backs dominate. Derrick Henry continued his spectacular first season with the Baltimore Ravens helping them to 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. Henry finished with 15 carries for 169 yards. He has now rushed for over 150 yards in three games for Baltimore and continues to be one of the league’s most dominant backs. He also finished Sunday's game with one catch for 13 yards and a touchdown.
Fellow former Alabama running back Najee Harris also had an explosive game on the ground in Week 7. Harris was over 100 rushing yards for the second week in a row as he racked up 102 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries in the Pittsburgh Steelers 37-15 win over the New York Jets.
Running backs Josh Jacobs and Brian Robinson also had solid outings Sunday. Jacobs had 76 rushing yards and logged his first career receiving touchdown as a pro for the Green Bay Packers, who defeated the Houston Texans. Robinson had 12 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown in the Washington Commanders’ 40-7 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Former Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper scored his first touchdown as a member of the Buffalo Bills in their 34-10 win over the Tennessee Titans. Cooper was traded to the Bills earlier this week after spending the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns.
On the other side of the ball, Packers' safety Xavier McKinney had a solid outing with six tackles, including one for loss, one sack and a quarterback hit. Levi Wallace had eight tackles for the Denver Broncos in their win over the New Orleans Saints and Josh Jobe was elevated from the Seattle Seahawks practice squad this week and logged six tackles and a pair of pass deflections in Seattle’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Offensive star of the week: Jahmyr Gibbs
In a crucial 31-29 comeback victory against division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs surpassed the 100 rushing yards mark for the first time this 2024 season.
Against a Minnesota running defense that had only allowed 67.2 rushing yards per game up until week 7, Gibbs totaled 116 on the ground while reaching the end zone twice. The former Georgia Tech transfer and Alabama running back also added 44 yards on four receptions through the air.
Gibbs wowed on a 45-yard rushing touchdown early in the second quarter, Bursting through the hole and breaking the ankles of Viking safety Cameron Bynum in the open field. Gibbs finished off the Run trotting into the end zone with a fellow former Alabama player, Jameson Williams, delivering the final block, who was next to Gibbs to celebrate the score.
According to NFL Next Gen stats, Gibbs finished week 7 with 2.6 rushing yards over expected, third in the NFL behind Saquon Barkley (5.44) and fellow former Alabama running back Derrick Henry (7.65). Gibbs also forced nine missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus.
The 2023 top 15 pick has emerged as one of the most exciting young players in the NFL. He recently earned the nickname “Sonic” alongside his backfield partner, David Montgomery, who is nicknamed “Knuckles.”
The Lions now are the one seed in the NFC with a 5-1 record. With Jameson Williams facing a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy, Gibbs may have an opportunity to play an even more prominent role in the Detroit offense.
Defensive star of the week: Marlon Humphrey
After an 0-2 start, the Baltimore Ravens appear to be a heavyweight Super Bowl contender. They have won five consecutive games, holding a record of 5-2, and defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a score of 41-31 in Week 7, with former Alabama Marlon Humphrey snagging two interceptions.
Humphrey’s first interception was a momentum shifter for Baltimore. Midway through the quarter, with a 10-7 lead, Tampa Bay set up shop in the Ravens' red zone. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had ample time in the pocket and targeted rookie wide receiver Jalen McMillan in the flat. Humphrey stood between the quarterback and wide receiver and snagged the ball out of the air to force the takeaway. The Ravens would score, taking their first lead of the night.
On the ensuing drive, Mayfield targeted wide receiver Chris Godwin on a 3rd and 13, looking to extend the drive. Humphrey jumped in the air, adding his second interception in as many drives and giving the Ravens offense the ball back as they would go on to score, extending their lead. Unfortunately for Humphrey, he would suffer a knee injury on the same play and would not return for the remainder of the night.
Despite the injury, Humphrey’s first half was nothing short of exceptional. The Ravens star cornerback didnt allow a single reception on top of the two takeaways.
Humphery has had an outstanding 2024 season. Through eight years in the NFL, the 28-year-old has already recorded a career-high four interceptions this season, re-emerging as one of the top cornerbacks in the league.
Here’s how other former Alabama players performed last week.
Arizona Cardinals
LB Mack Wilson: 3 tackles against the Chargers.
Atlanta Falcons
RB Jase McClellan: 5 carries for 17 yards against the Seahawks.
Baltimore Ravens
RB Derrick Henry: 15 carries for 169 yards, 1 catch for 13 yards, 1 touchdown against the Buccaneers.
CB Marlon Humphrey: 2 tackles, 2 pass deflections, 2 interceptions.
CB Eddie Jackson: 8 tackles.
Buffalo Bills
WR Amari Cooper: 4 catches for 66 yards, 1 touchdown against the Titans.
Carolina Panthers
DT A’Shawn Robinson: Inactive against the Commanders.
QB Bryce Young: 2 of 2 for -4 yards.
DE LaBryan Ray: 4 tackles.
Cincinnati Bengals
S Jordan Battle: 3 tackles, 1 pass deflection against the Browns.
WR Jermain Burton: Played 3 snaps at wide receiver.
Cleveland Browns
WR Jerry Jeudy: 1 catch for 18 yards against the Bengals.
RB Jerome Ford: Inactive.
LT Jedrick Wills Jr.: Started at tackle, played 84 snaps on offense.
DT Dalvin Tomlinson: 2 tackles, 1 for loss.
CB Tony Brown: 1 tackle.
Denver Broncos
CB Levi Wallace: 8 tackles against the Saints.
CB Patrick Surtain II: Active, no stats.
Detriot Lions
RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 15 carries for 116 yards, 2 touchdowns, 4 catches for 44 yards against the Vikings.
WR Jameson Williams: 1 catch for -4 yards.
S Brian Branch: 4 tackles, 2 pass deflections, 1 interception (no return).
CB Terrion Arnold: 2 tackles.
Green Bay Packers
RB Josh Jacobs: 12 carries for 76 yards, 5 catches for 16 yards, 1 touchdown against the Texans.
S Xavier McKinney: 6 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hit.
Houston Texans
WR John Metchie: Played 23 snaps on offense against the Packers.
DE Will Anderson Jr.: 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hit.
LB Henry To’o To’o: Inactive.
Indianapolis Colts
DT Raekwon Davis: Played 25 snaps on defense against the Dolphins.
OL Ryan Kelly: Started at center, played 62 snaps on offense.
Jacksonville Jaguars
OL Cam Robinson: Started at tackle against the Patriots.
QB Mac Jones: Did not play.
Los Angeles Chargers
OL Bradley Bozeman: Active, no stats against the Cardinals.
P JK Scott: 2 punts for 75 yards with a 37.5 average and a long of 39.
DE Justin Eboigbe: Active, no stats.
Miami Dolphins
WR Jaylen Waddle: 1 catch for 11 yards against the Colts.
RG Lester Cotton: Played 3 snaps on special teams.
DT Da'Shawn Hand: 3 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 quarterback hit.
Minnesota Vikings
K Will Reichard: 3 of 3 on field goal attempts and 2 of 2 on extra points against the Lions.
LB Dallas Turner: Played 4 snaps on defense.
New England Patriots
LB Anfernee Jennings: 7 tackles, 1 for loss against the Jaguars.
New Orleans Saints
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry: 3 tackles against the Broncos.
New York Giants
OL Evan Neal: Did not play against the Eagles.
New York Jets
DT Quinnen Williams: 1 tackle, 1 quarterback hit against the Steelers.
LB CJ Mosley: 4 tackles.
Philadelphia Eagles
QB Jalen Hurts: 10 of 14 for 114 yards, 1 touchdown, 7 carries for 22 yards, 2 touchdowns, sacked 4 times for 36 yards against the Giants.
WR DeVonta Smith: 1 catch for -2 yards.
LG Landon Dickerson: Started at guard, played 54 snaps on offense.
RG Tyler Steen: Played 51 snaps on offense.
CB Eli Ricks: Inactive.
DE Byron Young: Inactive.
Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Najee Harris: 21 carries for 102 yards, 1 touchdown against the Jets.
S Minkah Fitzpatrick: 4 tackles.
Seattle Seahawks
DT Jarran Reed: 4 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 quarterback hit against the Falcons.
CB Josh Jobe: 6 tackles, 2 pass deflections.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB Chris Braswell: 1 tackle against the Ravens.
Tennessee Titans
WR Calvin Ridley: 3 catches for 42 yards against the Bills.
OL JC Latham: Started at tackle, played 73 snaps.
Washington Commanders
RB Brian Robinson Jr.: 12 carries for 71 yards, 1 touchdown against the Panthers.
DT Daron Payne: 3 tackles.
DT Phidarian Mathis: Played 19 snaps on defense.
Tide on bye
Dallas Cowboys: CB Trevon Diggs.
Practice squad players
Bills — S Kareem Jackson
Browns — TE Cameron Latu
Chargers — OL Alex Leatherwood
Colts — DB Ronnie Harrison
Jets – DB Jaylen Key
Falcons – LB Rashaan Evans
Rams — TE Miller Forristall
Ravens — OL Darrian Dalcourt
Steelers — CB Anthony Averett
Texans — TE Irv Smith Jr.
IR/Suspension
Cardinals OL Jonah Williams — Placed on IR Sept. 11 with a knee injury.
Commanders DT Jonathan Allen — Placed on IR Oct. 16 with a pectoral injury.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa — Placed on IR Sept. 17 after a concussion.
Falcons S DeMarco Hellams — Placed on IR Aug. 27 with an ankle injury.
Patriots DT Christian Barmore — Placed on Reserve/Non-injury list Aug. 27 while he is being treated for blood clots.
Texans LB Christian Harris — Placed on IR Aug. 27 with a calf injury. Designated to return.
- WDE
- PRO
- OT
- WR
- CB
- OT
- OLB
- CB
- RB
- ILB