Tide Watch: Brandon Miller sets career high with first 30-point game

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) sets up for a jumper against the Indiana Pacers during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. | Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jack Knowlton • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer

With the 2023-24 NBA in full swing, a few former Alabama men’s basketball stars are making waves around the league.

Every week, TideIllustrated will recap the performances of former Crimson Tide players from the past week of NBA games, and give key updates on those in the NBA G League. Here were some of the top performances by former Alabama players last week:

Brandon Miller: Charlotte Hornets

After matching his career high of 29 points last Monday, Miller took his scoring to another level in what’s been an impressive rookie campaign for the former No. 2 pick.

Miller capped off a strong week of games by logging his first 30-point game of the season, scoring 35 and adding six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and a steal in the Hornets’ loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

His 35 points set a new career high for the free-scoring rookie, who loggeed 17 of those points in the third quarter alone.

Miller also continues to be productive in other areas on the floor. He had 28 points, four rebounds, four assists two blocks and three steals against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, and had 21 points, one rebound, three assists and a steal against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

Though the Hornets have struggled as a franchise in rebuild mode, Miller has continued to be a bright spot. He's now logged four straight games with over 20 points and will also participate in the Rising Stars Challenge on Feb. 16 during NBA All-Star Weekend. Miller was also named NBA Rookie of the Month for his performances in January.

Collin Sexton: Utah Jazz

Sexton scored 22 points in two of Utah’s three games last week, the first of which came against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. Sexton added three rebounds and seven assists to accompany the scoring, though the Jazz fell to the Knicks 118-103.

Utah found itself in the loss column in Sexton’s other 22-point game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The former Alabama man added one rebound and six assists, one block and a steal.

The Jazz returned to the win column Sunday and Sexton logged a productive outing with 19 points, one rebound and three assists as Utah took down the Milwaukee Bucks.

Herb Jones: New Orleans Pelicans

Jones missed two of New Orleans’ games last week with a thigh injury. It’s the first time he’s missed any action since Nov. 12. He last played against the Boston Celtics last Monday where he logged nine points, three rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes of action.

Jones remains questionable for the Pelicans next game against the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

Keon Ellis: Sacramento Kings

Ellis was a healthy scratch in all three of Sacramento’s most recent games. He last appeared on Jan. 18 when he logged two minutes against the Indiana Pacers.

Ellis has now been scratched for seven straight games by the Kings. He is on a two-way contract but has not yet made an appearance for the Kings G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.

G League

Alex Reese had a strong week of games for the Rip City Remix. He finished in double figures twice, including a 22-point game against the South Bay Lakers.

After being inactive for the first game of the Maine Celtics’ back-to-back against Raptors 905, JD Davison notched a double-double with 22 points and 10 assists Wednesday. He also had 10 points and an impressive dunk against the Osceola Magic on Sunday.

Kira Lewis Jr. continued his steady production against Davison and Maine, playing for Raptors 905. He scored 13 points in the matchup on Wednesday.

The Long Island Nets played just one game last week and Noah Clowney, who was called up to the Brooklyn Nets a week ago, had a solid outing for Long Island with 10 points and five rebounds against the Capital City Go-Go.

Here’s how all former Alabama players performed in the G League last week:

Alex Reese: Rip City Remix

Jan. 30: 14 points, 4 rebounds vs. Salt Lake City Stars

Feb. 2: 22 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 blocks vs. South Bay Lakers.

Jaden Shackelford: Oklahoma City Blue

Jan. 29: 14 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists vs. G League Ignite.

JD Davison: Maine Celtics

Jan. 30: Inactive vs. Raptors 905

Jan. 31: 22 points, 3 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals, 1 block vs. Raptors 905.

Feb. 2: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals vs, Grand Rapids Gold.

Feb. 4: 10 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists vs. Osceola.

Josh Primo: Ontario Clippers

Feb. 1: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal vs. Magic.

Feb. 4: 22 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal vs. South Bay.

Kira Lewis Jr: Raptors 905

Jan. 30: 9 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block vs. Maine.

Jan. 31: 13 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal vs. Maine.

Feb. 3: 13 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Noah Clowney: Long Island Nets

Feb. 3: 15 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block vs. Go-Go.

