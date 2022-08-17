Tide surge for DT Edric Hill who will decide next Monday
North Kansas City (Mo.) defensive tackle Edric Hill announced that he'd be moving up his commitment date to August 22nd. With his decision 5 days away, TideIllustrated caught up with Hill to discuss his impending decision with the Tide trending.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news