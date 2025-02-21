Tide Pod: What has to change for Alabama after two-game skid?

Jack and Tony recap Alabama’s 110-98 loss to Missouri as the Crimson Tide drops its second game in a row. The show starts with a breakdown of what went wrong for Alabama as Mizzou started on a 12-0 run. Jack and Tony discuss possible avenues to fix Alabama after its second loss, including giving Aiden Sherrell more minutes, getting back to fundamentals, other possible lineup iterations and how to build on Mark Sears’ big game. The show wraps up with a look at Alabama’s current NCAA Tournament seed status after back-to-back losses, an outlook on the Tide’s remaining tough games and a Kentucky preview.