Jack and Tony discuss Alabama being left out of the College Football Playoff. They give their thoughts on the committee's decision, the playoff format, what Alabama can get out of its matchup against Michigan in the ReliaQuest bowl, possible opt-outs and more. The show finishes with a discussion on Alabama's latest transfer portal entries with the window officially open.

Watch above or listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/7AGoUhtgXtjx5ckiCSzGUZ?si=5b7ed567edf74b19