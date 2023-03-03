Alabama basketball landed its fourth member of the 2023 class as Florida guard Kris Parker chose the Crimson Tide over Central Florida, Missouri and Villanova on Friday.

Parker, who is rated as the No. 80 overall player in the nation, is a lengthy 6-foot-8 wing who can really score at will. Hailing from Crossroad Academy in the small town of Quincy, Florida, Parker averaged 25 points, 14 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game his senior season where his father, Kenneth Parker, is the head coach.

Parker brings a lot of great intangibles to the table and should fit in perfectly with Alabama’s system. He has a lot of length, above-average athleticism, and can score from all three levels very effectively. He must get stronger so he can finish at the rim more consistently, but there is no doubting his shooting range.