Nick Saban made sure to point out his excitement regarding Alabama’s 15 early enrollees during his latest press conference. Over the next few weeks, hype will inevitably build around the Crimson Tide’s incoming talent. Infatuation toward the new and shiny is especially high during spring camp as fans get their first look at former four- and five-star talents in crimson jerseys.

However, not all of Alabama’s first-team openings will be filled by fresh faces. While Saban has proven he isn’t averse to doling out early playing time to first-year players, more often than not, experience reigns supreme during positional battles.

With that in mind, here’s a look at three under-the-radar returnees to keep an eye on this spring.