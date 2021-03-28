Three under-the-radar returnees to watch in Alabama's spring camp
Latest inside nuggets from Alabama's spring practice.
Saban discusses how Alabama plans to reload on offense
Nick Saban made sure to point out his excitement regarding Alabama’s 15 early enrollees during his latest press conference. Over the next few weeks, hype will inevitably build around the Crimson Tide’s incoming talent. Infatuation toward the new and shiny is especially high during spring camp as fans get their first look at former four- and five-star talents in crimson jerseys.
However, not all of Alabama’s first-team openings will be filled by fresh faces. While Saban has proven he isn’t averse to doling out early playing time to first-year players, more often than not, experience reigns supreme during positional battles.
With that in mind, here’s a look at three under-the-radar returnees to keep an eye on this spring.
Jalyn Armour-Davis, DB
Jalyn Armour-Davis was dealt an early blow to his college career as he suffered a season-ending injury during pregame warmups before Alabama’s home-opener in 2018. Since then, the former four-star recruit has played a supporting role for the Tide, serving primarily on special teams last season.
According to sources, Armour-Davis has earned first-team reps at outside corner during Alabama’s opening practices this spring. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound defensive back has the length Saban generally covets in his cornerbacks but also has the ability to move inside to Star. According to Pro Football Focus, he spent 25 of his 33 defensive snaps in the slot last season.