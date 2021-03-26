Depleted by a combination of departures and injuries this offseason, Alabama’s offense looks a bit different to the one that tore apart the record books en route to an undefeated national title last season. Nowhere is that more evident than up front where the Crimson Tide is currently without four starters from last year’s Joe Moore Award-winning line.

Three of those are gone for good. Outland Trophy winner Alex Leatherwood, Rimington Trophy winner Landon Dickerson and steamrolling left guard Deonte Brown are out the door and on their way to the NFL. Meanwhile, right guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. is sidelined this spring with an undisclosed injury.

Still, you won’t catch the Tide feeling sorry for itself.

“This is Alabama, and we keep reloading,” junior offensive lineman Evan Neal said during a Friday Zoom session with reporters. “Talent’s always coming up. Springtime right now is for us to develop that talent and for that talent to get better. I’m confident in the group of guys we have now, and I’m just excited to continue to work.”

Neal is Alabama’s only available full-time starter from last year’s offensive line. Chris Owens, who is back for his sixth year in the program, filled in for Dickerson at center during Alabama’s playoff run while also making a spot start for Neal at right tackle against Arkansas. Other than that, it’s a group of relatively fresh faces up front.

“As far as the younger guys go, we’re trying to get them to understand how to work, trying to transition them into college offensive linemen,” Neal said. “Like I said, I have faith in all of those guys. I’m just excited to work with them.”

Heading into his third year with the program, Neal is looking forward to taking a bigger role in that progression. The junior said playing alongside Dickerson and Leatherwood the past two years has taught him what it takes to be a leader, a role he aspires to take on himself this season.

“That’s not a role that is given,” Neal said. “That’s something that’s got to be earned day-in-day-out. I’m up for the challenge. Every day I’m just going to come ready to work.”

Reflecting back to his first spring camp with the Tide as an early enrollee in 2019, Neal said he remembers how much he wanted to make a good impression on the coaches. The five-star tackle set about doing just that, soaking up as much knowledge as he could from veterans while immersing himself in the playbook. That formula ultimately landed him a first-team role as he started at left guard during his freshman season.

“My advice to some of the younger guys is to work every day and find something every day to get better at,” Neal said.

Even Neal can’t get too comfortable as he heads into his third spring in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The junior could see his third position change in three years as he is expected to flip over from right tackle to left tackle. Neal said he has currently been working at left tackle during practice but stated that coaches are still looking to find the best combination across the line and that “nothing’s set in stone right now.”

Alabama generally deploys its top offensive tackle on the left side where he can protect the quarterback’s blindside. The switch would seem logical in Neal’s case, considering he played the position and high school and was rated as the No. 1 tackle in the 2019 class.

“I was recruited as a left tackle, but at this point in my career, I've played so many different positions that really any position on the line is comfortable for me,” Neal explained. “It really doesn’t matter, I guess you could say [I’d be more comfortable] because that’s what I was recruited as but I'm a guy who can play anywhere on the offensive line.”

Sources have told BamaInsider that Alabama’s most common first-team group across the line has been Neal, Tommy Brown, Owens, Javion Cohen and Damion George from left to right. However, just three practices into camp, that grouping will likely be altered several times over the next few weeks as first-year head coach Doug Marrone continues to piece together the best front five.

Alabama is set to hold its fourth of 15 spring practices later Friday afternoon.

“I feel like we’ve still got work that needs to be done,” Neal said, “and that’s what the spring is all about.”