ABOUT: Today we provide a 3-2-1 following Alabama’s first practice of the 2019 season. We’ll provide three things we learned, ask two questions and make one prediction. Please note: You can find more of our spring football content by looking for the Spring Football Headquarters thread on the message boards or by clicking here .

1. Ale Kaho was not seen at practice

Heading into the 2019 spring season, there was set to be a position battle at the inside linebacker position between sophomore Ale Kaho, RS-Sophomore Markail Benton, and true freshman Shane Lee. However, during Alabama’s first practice on Friday, March 8 Kaho was nowhere to be found on the practice field. “He’s got some issues that he’s dealing with, and we’re trying to be supportive of him every way that we can,” Saban said. “I think we’re just going to continue to try and help him every way that we can, and I don’t know if they’ll be some point in time when he’ll be ready to come back and play football or not.”

Kaho who had originally committed to Washington, then transferred to the Crimson Tide just before the start of the 2018 season played mostly special teams last season totaling 11 tackles and earning special teams player of the week honors from the coaches twice last season. As Saban said, there is no time table on Kaho’s return.

Who else was gone during spring practice?

Inside linebacker Ben Davis who is dealing with shin splits will most likely be out of spring ball, defensive back Shyheim Carter is dealing with a sports hernia, and tight end Kedrick James who will be suspended for the first four games of the season was not seen at practice during day one.

Who’s back from injuries?

Back at practice for the Crimson Tide were corners, Trevon Diggs who suffered a foot injury last season, Jalyn Armour-Davis who suffered an ACL was back, and same for outside linebackers Chris Allen and Terrell Lewis each who suffered an ACL injury during the 2018 season.