Three things we learned following Alabama's first spring practice
ABOUT: Today we provide a 3-2-1 following Alabama’s first practice of the 2019 season. We’ll provide three things we learned, ask two questions and make one prediction. Please note: You can find more of our spring football content by looking for the Spring Football Headquarters thread on the message boards or by clicking here.
Three Things We've Learned
1. Ale Kaho was not seen at practice
Heading into the 2019 spring season, there was set to be a position battle at the inside linebacker position between sophomore Ale Kaho, RS-Sophomore Markail Benton, and true freshman Shane Lee. However, during Alabama’s first practice on Friday, March 8 Kaho was nowhere to be found on the practice field. “He’s got some issues that he’s dealing with, and we’re trying to be supportive of him every way that we can,” Saban said. “I think we’re just going to continue to try and help him every way that we can, and I don’t know if they’ll be some point in time when he’ll be ready to come back and play football or not.”
Kaho who had originally committed to Washington, then transferred to the Crimson Tide just before the start of the 2018 season played mostly special teams last season totaling 11 tackles and earning special teams player of the week honors from the coaches twice last season. As Saban said, there is no time table on Kaho’s return.
Who else was gone during spring practice?
Inside linebacker Ben Davis who is dealing with shin splits will most likely be out of spring ball, defensive back Shyheim Carter is dealing with a sports hernia, and tight end Kedrick James who will be suspended for the first four games of the season was not seen at practice during day one.
Who’s back from injuries?
Back at practice for the Crimson Tide were corners, Trevon Diggs who suffered a foot injury last season, Jalyn Armour-Davis who suffered an ACL was back, and same for outside linebackers Chris Allen and Terrell Lewis each who suffered an ACL injury during the 2018 season.
2. A First look at the true freshmen
We were able to see a few of Alabama’s newest freshmen enrollees leading off: 6-foot-7, 360 pound Evan Neal is a massive human. Usually, when you watch the offensive linemen at practice, everyone looks huge, big-bodied linemen going through shoots or in formation, but on Friday things were different as Neal is very easy to spot with his towering frame and body size. Watching him in drills, he gets off the football well and while he still has a lot of room for improvement technique wise, getting a player like Neal in during the springtime is huge for his development.
