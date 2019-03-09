TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Sophomore linebacker Ale Kaho is expected to return to Alabama for its next practice after missing the Crimson Tide’s opening workout of spring practice Friday, a source close to the situation told BamaInsider.com.

Kaho served on each of Alabama’s special teams units last season, tallying a team-high seven tackles on the kickoff coverage. He is thought to be a leading candidate for the starting inside linebacker position alongside Dylan Moses. After practice Friday, Alabama coach Nick Saban provided a vague response when asked about Kaho’s absence.

“He’s got some issues that he’s dealing with," Saban said. "We’re trying to be supportive of him every way that we can. I think that we’ll just continue to try to help him every way that we can. I don’t know if at some point in time he’ll be ready to come back and play football or not.”

Alabama players will have the week off for Spring Break before returning to the practice field on March 18.