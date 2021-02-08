Today, we'll look at three prospects the Crimson Tide will have its eye on in the 2022 class.

Alabama basketball has been dominant on the recruiting circuit over the past few seasons, foreshadowing what could be a bright future for the program. Nate Oats has one of the most enticing offers to show for in all of college basketball, holding similar concepts to those used in the NBA.

Rivals rank: No. 20 overall, No. 5 shooting guard

Scouting report: Sharpe is one of the highest rising juniors, climbing 70 spots in the latest Rivals150. He averaged 13.0 points, 2.3 assists, and 3.7 rebounds at the FIBA U16 Championship in 2019. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Canadian guard is a superb athlete who played for the same AAU program as current Alabama players, Joshua Primo and Keon Ambrose-Hylton.

Sharpe's athleticism is one of his biggest attributes. He has one of the best first steps in his class, holding incredible burst. He’s an absolute terror in transition and should fit into Oats’ system with ease. As an outside shooter, Sharpe lacks some consistency as his shot is far from polished. Although that doesn’t take anything away from his scoring upside as he creates strong separation on his jumper, possessing the handle to make difficult plays through a tight window or a dribble handoff. He's likely to be a secondary ball-handler but makes some quality decisions in the open court.

On the defensive end, Sharpe has the physical tools to be a positive contributor at the next level. He's a long-athlete who makes plays in help-side defense but struggles with consistent effort. He’s an impact shot blocker when his aggression level is up which can lead to highlight-reel moments.

Rivals national basketball analyst Rob Cassidy’s take: “Sharpe is a guy I’m excited to see on the circuit this offseason, and he’s added length and starting to really blow up from a recruitment standpoint. He’s long been high on Alabama, and the Tide will figure in until the end. Somewhat recent offers from Kentucky and Kansas could make things interesting.”