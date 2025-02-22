Three predictions: QB, OL rankings, Alabama lands TE

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has three predictions on the No. 1 quarterback race, the top offensive tackle in the 2026 class and Alabama landing a star tight end.
1. There will be a new No. 1 QB by the end of the 2026 cycle.
This is going to be incredibly hotly debated as is almost always the case with quarterbacks but there are valid arguments for numerous players to be No. 1 at the position and this won’t be figured out until the end of this recruiting cycle.
There have been years where it would be nearly impossible to knock some quarterbacks off the No. 1 line; Trevor Lawrence in 2018 and Arch Manning in 2023 come to mind.
But five-stars Faizon Brandon, Ryder Lyons and Jared Curtis lead this class and each of them could easily be the No. 1 quarterback in 2026.
Houston pledge Keisean Henderson is an athletic freak show who is now becoming a very refined passer.
Newbury Park, Calif., QB Brady Smigiel is a coach’s son, a former player’s son and he has put up mind-boggling numbers.
Landon Duckworth, who has Ole Miss, South Carolina and others involved, is an elite athlete and four-star standout who could end up in the five-star discussion. Oregon commit Jonas Williams, who USC is trying to flip, could be among that elite group as well.
It’s just too early to lock in with one quarterback. While Brandon, who’s committed to Tennessee, could easily stay in that top spot, I’m betting someone ends up eclipsing him. I still think Lyons might be the most special of the bunch.
RELATED: Current 2026 QB rankings
2. There will not be a new No. 1 offensive tackle by the end of the 2026 cycle.
The race for the top-rated offensive tackle in the 2026 class seems very much like a four-person race among five-stars Jackson Cantwell and Immanuel Iheanacho, and four-stars Kevin Brown (Penn State commit) and Felix Ojo.
An argument could be made that Iheanacho was even more impressive than Cantwell at the Under Armour Game but both 2026 players not only held their own against elite 2025 players but were some of the best players at the event.
Cantwell has been excellent for a long time and the Nixa, Mo., standout has the best pedigree of arguably anybody in the entire 2026 class. He’s 6-foot-8, 300 pounds and both parents were in the Olympics for track and field. Cantwell is a multi-sport athlete and totally dominates on the football field.
Iheanacho, Ojo and Brown (especially the latter at the Rivals Five-Star last summer) have all been super impressive. They’re all fantastic. But let’s not get lost on Cantwell’s unique abilities and his projection to the NFL.
RELATED: Current 2026 OT rankings
3. Alabama will land four-star tight end from the Midwest.
Mack Sutter has official visit dates starting in April and going through June to Illinois, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Penn State and Alabama and those are going to be crucial as the four-star tight end from Dunlap, Ill., figures out his recruitment.
But a source close to Sutter’s recruitment believes the Crimson Tide are the frontrunners and a visit to Tuscaloosa – especially his last scheduled one – could be big as decision day gets closer.
Illinois has a ton of momentum and could be a top-10 team next season. Ole Miss’ offense is phenomenal, Ohio State is coming off a national title and Penn State uses tight ends as well as any program in the country.
But Alabama seems to have his attention locked in and the Crimson Tide look to be the favorite ahead of official visits.