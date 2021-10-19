Three is not a crowd for Alabama basketball's backcourt

Alabama basketball will have one of the most talented backcourts in the nation this season, and Nate Oats isn’t afraid to use it.

This year’s Crimson Tide team returns two preseason first-team All-SEC guards in Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly. It also brings in a five-star freshman point guard in JD Davison. During Alabama’s media day Tuesday, Oats said he expects that trio to see plenty of action together on the court this season.

“They’re going to be on the floor a lot together,” Oats said. “I mean, we play a lot of guards. I mean if your third-best defender is going to be on either Quinerly, Shackelford or JD, I don’t know which one you’d put your third perimeter defender on. That’s going to be a major mismatch.”

Shackelford and Davison are both 6-foot-3 and roughly 200 pounds while Quinerly is listed at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds. Playing all three together on the court would present a small lineup for the Tide. However, Oats hasn’t shied away from similar pairings in the past.

During the 2017-18 season, Oats’ Buffalo team started three point guards in Wes Clark (6-0, 177), C.J. Massinburg (6-3, 194) and Davonta Jordan (6-2, 190). That team went 27-9, earning a No. 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament before upsetting No. 4 seed Arizona in the first round.

Arizona had one of the biggest teams that season, featuring Deandre Ayton (6-11, 250) and Dusan Ristic (7-0, 240). Buffalo’s three-guard lineup held that duo to 30 points in an 89-68 victory. Meanwhile, Clark and Massinburg combined for 44 points, going a combined 8 of 13 from beyond the arc.

“Mismatches go both ways,” Oats said. “And I like the mismatch with guards attacking bigs on the perimeter on the other end a lot better. I think we can handle post mismatches with the way the game [is played]. There’s no three-second-in-the-lane rule in college. You can put guys in the lane, you can help off, you can double, you can trap. As long as your guys play hard and you can rebound with them, I think you’ll be all right.”

Buffalo’s other two starters that year were guard Jeremy Harris (6-7, 185) and forward Ikenna Smart (6-11, 245). Oats said Alabama could take a similar approach this season, pairing Davison, Quinerly and Shackelford with Keon Ellis (6-6, 175) and Charles Bediako (7-0, 225).

“I think Bediako’s rim protection… he gives us a little added dimension we haven’t had since we’ve been here,” Oats said. “You could put him out there, you could go small. You could put [Noah] Gurley out at the 5.”

Oats said Alabama played Davison, Quinerly, Shackelford and Ellis together at times during last weekend’s closed scrimmage against Georgia Tech. During the open portion of Tuesday’s practice, Davison and Quinerly worked on the gray team while Shackelford played point guard for the crimson team.

Following practice, both Quinerly and Shackelford commended Davison’s play while stating they worked well with the five-star freshman on the court.

“JD’s been on both of our teams,” Quinerly said. “Some days it’ll be JD and Shack, some days it will be me and JD. We’re pretty comfortable. He’s a great player.”

Added Shackelford: “I feel like he’s getting more comfortable every day. When us two get on the court together, it’s fun. Every day we’re gelling. I feel like we’re going to do well.”

Shackelford led Alabama in scoring last season with 14.0 points per game, while Quinerly came in second on the team averaging 12.9 points, primarily off the bench. Davison, a McDonald’s All-American, joins the Tide as the No. 2 point guard and No. 13 overall player in this year’s class.

Alabama fans could get their first opportunity to see all three on the court together this weekend as the Tide hosts Louisiana for its charity exhibition on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT inside Coleman Coliseum. Alabama will open its season on Nov. 9 when it hosts Louisiana Tech for an 8 p.m. tipoff.