Alabama basketball's Shackelford, Quinerly earn preseason All-SEC honors

Alabama basketball was not picked to repeat as SEC champions, but the Crimson Tide did receive some recognition as the conference announced its preseason poll and preseason all-conference teams Tuesday morning.

Alabama was picked to finish second in the SEC while Tide guards Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly both earned first-team honors. Kentucky was projected to win the conference. Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. was selected as the Preseason SEC Player of the Year

The poll and all-conference teams were determined by a select panel of both SEC and national media members.

Alabama was picked to finish fifth in last season’s preseason poll. The Tide went on to win the SEC regular-season title with a 16-2 conference record. From there, Alabama won the conference tournament, marking the first time since 1987 that the Tide won both titles in the same season. Alabama finished the season 26-7, making it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament before ending its season with an overtime loss to UCLA.

Alabama will open its season on Nov. 9 as it hosts Louisiana Tech at 8 p.m. CT inside Coleman Coliseum. The game will be televised on SEC Network.