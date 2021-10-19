 BamaInsider - Alabama basketball's Shackelford, Quinerly earn preseason All-SEC honors
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-19 10:26:50 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Alabama basketball's Shackelford, Quinerly earn preseason All-SEC honors

Alabama basketball guard Jaden Shackelford. Photo | Getty Images
Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama basketball was not picked to repeat as SEC champions, but the Crimson Tide did receive some recognition as the conference announced its preseason poll and preseason all-conference teams Tuesday morning.

Alabama was picked to finish second in the SEC while Tide guards Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly both earned first-team honors. Kentucky was projected to win the conference. Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. was selected as the Preseason SEC Player of the Year

The poll and all-conference teams were determined by a select panel of both SEC and national media members.

Alabama was picked to finish fifth in last season’s preseason poll. The Tide went on to win the SEC regular-season title with a 16-2 conference record. From there, Alabama won the conference tournament, marking the first time since 1987 that the Tide won both titles in the same season. Alabama finished the season 26-7, making it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament before ending its season with an overtime loss to UCLA.

Alabama will open its season on Nov. 9 as it hosts Louisiana Tech at 8 p.m. CT inside Coleman Coliseum. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

First Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford – Alabama

Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama

Colin Castleton – Florida

Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky

Iverson Molinar – Mississippi State

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Davonte Davis – Arkansas

Jabari Smith – Auburn

Keion Brooks Jr. – Kentucky

Kellan Grady – Kentucky

Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky

Darius Days – LSU

SEC Player of the Year

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt

Preseason Media Poll

1. Kentucky

2. Alabama

3. Arkansas

4. Tennessee

5. Auburn

6. LSU

7. Florida

8. Mississippi State

9. Ole Miss

10. Missouri

11. South Carolina

12. Texas A&M

13. Vanderbilt

14. Georgia

