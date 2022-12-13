Three Alabama players named to Sporting News All-American team
The Sporting News released its 2022 All-American team on Tuesday, and Alabama was well-represented with three players nominated to the first or second team.
Outside linebacker Will Anderson was the Crimson Tide's lone first-team nomination while defensive backs Kool-Aid McKinstry and Jordan Battle were named to the second team.
This is Anderson's fourth first-team All-American nomination inching him closer to becoming a unanimous All-American for the second-consecutive season. The junior was already a consensus All-American on Tuesday as he was named a first-team nomination by the Walter Camp, FWAA, and the AP.
Here's a complete list of the 2022 Sporting News All-Americans.
First-team Offense
QB: Caleb Williams, USC
RB: Blake Corum, Michigan
RB: Bijan Robinson, Texas
WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
WR: Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
TE: Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
T: Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
G: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
C: Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
G: O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
T: Alex Palczewski, Illinois
ATH: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State
First-team Defense
DL: Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia
DL: Calijah Kancey, Pitt
EDGE: Will Anderson, Alabama
LB: Jack Campbell, Iowa
LB: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
LB: Ivan Pace, Cincinnati
CB: Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
CB: Clark Phillips, Utah
S: Kamren Kinchens, Miami
S: Christopher Smith, Georgia
First-team Specialists
K: Joshua Karty, Stanford
P: Adam Korsak, Rutgers
RET: Anthony Gould, Oregon State
Second-team offense
QB: Max Duggan, TCU
RB: DeWayne McBride, UAB
RB: Chase Brown, Illinois
WR: Nathaniel Dell, Houston
WR: Charlie Jones, Purdue
TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL: Dawand Jones, Ohio State
OL: Andrew Vorhees, USC
C: Brett Neilon, USC
OL: Christian Haynes, UConn
OL: Joe Alt, Notre Dame
ATH: Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
Second-team defense
DL: Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
DL: Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan
DL: Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State
EDGE: Bralen Trice, Washington
LB: Drew Sanders, Arkansas
LB: Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
LB: Cedric Gray, North Carolina
CB: Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
CB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
S: Jordan Battle, Alabama
S: Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa
Second-team Specialists
K: Christopher Dunn, NC State
P: Bryce Baringer, Michigan State
RET: Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State